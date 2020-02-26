Premier Protein Launches Protein Shakes with Oats

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Premier Protein is expanding on the success of its 30g Protein Shakes with a new line of smooth and creamy breakfast-inspired shakes featuring a balance of 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, 8g of whole grain oats and 24 vitamins and minerals. Delicious hot or cold in three fan-favorite oatmeal inspired flavors, it’s another way Premier Protein is creating great-tasting products that make forming healthy habits easier.

“At Premier Protein, we are always searching for ways to make health journeys easy to start and maintain,” said Nick Stiritz, Director of Marketing, Premier Nutrition. “We’re excited to bring this entirely new line of protein shakes with oats to fans new and old. This latest innovation provides a great-tasting, balanced addition to an on-the-go breakfast with 20g protein, 7g fiber, 1g sugar and 150 calories. It meets the high taste standards Premier is known for, and even better, many say warming like a classic bowl of oatmeal makes it even tastier!”

A great addition to an on-the-go breakfast for every morning of your health journey, Premier Protein with Oats is awarded with the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal for Excellence by Chefs in America and available in three flavors, including Apple Cinnamon, Blueberries & Cream and Oats & Maple.

Premier Protein with Oats is now widely available at retail. For more information about Premier Protein with Oats please visit http://www.premierprotein.com/. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration @PremierProtein on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Premier Nutrition, Inc.

Premier Nutrition is a business unit of BellRing Brands and operates in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.

For More Information:

https://www.premierprotein.com/products/oats