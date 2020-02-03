Protein2o Announces Three New Additions to Team

CHICAGO– Protein2o has welcomed three vital additions to continue the fast-paced growth of America’s #1 protein water. The low-calorie, high-protein refreshing water has been growing at double-digit pace (44% Nielsen 52-wk-food 1/20), reaching a 40 ACV by the end of 2019.

To bolster the brand’s aggressive sales push, Wrigley/Mars sales veteran Greg Newstrom joins Protein2o as sales director. Newstrom has worked across all channels to push ultra-successful brands like Skittles, Altoids and Starburst. Newstrom has worked in headquarter and field sales roles, developing a successful go-to-market strategy that the brand will lean on as it grows via current sales velocity and new customer acquisition, particularly in grocery. Newstrom joins a veteran team led by President Andy Horrow and Sales Director Joey Suhey.

Also joining Protein2o is operations/merchandising expert Sandy Colquhoun. The long-time former Walgreens executive brings a powerhouse resume of building teams who directly interact with consumers in stores. As a store manager and operations trainer, Colquhoun brings invaluable experience to the brand as it expands its brand ambassador, sampling and merchandising efforts across the country. Colquhoun will report to CEO/Founder Bob Kral and work side-by-side with Protein2o’s Senior Merchandising Director Matt Braet.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have veterans like Greg and Sandy join our world-class team,” said Kral. “Protein2o is growing at a pace much faster than our team could keep up with and having these passionate and experienced additions will position our brand to jump to even greater heights.”

The third addition to the Protein2o team is Stella Khaimova as the brand’s first community manager. A recent DePaul University graduate, Khaimova brings fresh ideas and demonstrated experience to bolster the brand’s digital and social footprint. Khaimova will report to Brand Manager Jack Peters.

“I’m extremely excited to bring Stella on board,” said Peters. “We searched for a long time to find the right combination of enthusiasm and experience to grow the brand’s voice with influencers and across social channels and Stella really stood out as the perfect addition to our team.”

About Protein2o

Founded in 2013 by former SVP of Merchandising for Walgreens and GNC Bob Kral and his son Robert Kral, a former Johnson and Johnson sales executive, Protein2o is the original and #1 protein water in America, according to Nielsen. Protein2o is sold across the U.S. in great retailers like Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Publix, Speedway, Safeway, Albertson’s, CVS, Rite Aid, HyVee and Winco. Protein2o comes in 11 flavors with 15 grams of whey protein isolate, all with less than 80 calories per 16.9 oz. bottle. Protein2o is owned by a group of beverage, finance and retail industry leaders, led by CEO/Founder Bob Kral. The company’s chairwoman of the board is Sue Wellington, former Gatorade president.

