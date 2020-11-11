Speed Dating: Connecting Brands with Designers at BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2020 will feature Designer Speed Dating on Tuesday, December 8. For this round, brands have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with CPG designers. Speed Dating provides a virtual platform for brands to receive feedback on their packaging and create partnerships to do business.

On Tuesday, December 8th from 4:00pm ET to 6:00pm ET, emerging food and beverage brands will have the opportunity to have virtual meetings with designers who hold portfolios of top food and beverage CPG brands. Confirmed designers include Bex Brands, BRIM Branding, Frooishen Design, Interact Boulder, MOXIE SOZO, Little Big Brands, Retail Voodoo and The GRO Agency, with more to be announced. Additional interested designers are invited to contact us about participating.

If you’re a beverage brand seeking branding advice or are simply interested in opening a dialogue with designers, you must be registered for BevNET Live Winter 2020 to participate. In the coming weeks registered attendees will be provided a sign up form for the Speed Dating component of the virtual event. Brands slots are first-come, first-served.

If you have any questions, please contact our brand team at brandsales@bevnet.com.

About Speed Dating

Networking as we enjoy it in real life is somewhat limited these days — so we’ve created a structured way for brands to meet 1:1 with industry experts. BevNET & NOSH present Speed Dating, a virtual event series designed to connect brands with potential partners in a speed dating format.