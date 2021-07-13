CarryOn Sparkling CBD Beverages Expand Distribution To Sprouts Farmers Market In Colorado

DENVER, Colo. – CarryOn beverage products, an award-winning wellness brand dedicated to helping people transform into their best selves, announced expanded distribution of its sparkling CBD beverages at Sprouts Farmers Market in Colorado. Building on the momentum of a successful pilot test, CarryOn Sparkling CBD Beverages are now available at 26 Sprouts stores in the state.

Winner of Beverage Digest’s Award for Best CBD/Hemp Drink of 2020, CarryOn beverages are crafted using CBD exclusively sourced from Colorado and has quickly established itself as one of the most credible CBD brands in the local market. Rebranded with new labeling and flavor names based on consumer feedback during the initial pilot, CarryOn beverages offer 20mg of CBD isolate per 11.5 fl oz can, plus antioxidants from Vitamins C and E, with no added sugar and only 10 calories. CarryOn beverages are available in two great-tasting flavor variations: Relax, a blueberry juice infused sparkling water with L-Theanine to help support relaxation, and Recover, a citrus juice infused sparkling water with Choline to help support muscle function.

“Sprouts’ retail philosophy to bring natural goodness to consumers is a perfect fit for CarryOn and our mission to help people kickstart small, positive transformations in their everyday lives,” said Chris Petersen, who helps lead the CarryOn beverage business. “Our partnership allows consumers to discover and purchase CarryOn while doing all of their weekly shopping and seamlessly fitting our drinks into their ongoing health and wellness routine.”

CarryOn was developed in partnership with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc’s Lighthouse Incubator team, and is made with real fruit juice sourced by the company. CarryOn utilizes an innovative packaging process to maintain consistent CBD levels throughout the shelf life of its products and will demonstrate its commitment to transparency by featuring a QR code on every can, which will allow consumers to see batch testing results that have been verified by independent analysis.

Looking forward, the brand expects to continue to increase its distribution in Colorado and expand into new markets.

About CarryOn

CarryOn is a new food & beverage brand dedicated to normalizing mental and physical wellness for regular, everyday people. Launched in the midst of a global pandemic, our team’s depth of scientific expertise and beverage craftmanship has quickly established us as one of the most award-winning, credible, CBD brands in Colorado. We never overpromise, but our hope is that every sip of CarryOn becomes a small, magical moment that helps kickstart small, positive transformations through the journey of life.

For More Information:

http://www.carryonwellness.com