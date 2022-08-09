Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company.

The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of July 1st.

Trail Magic will be the first THC-beverage Minnesota. But, even more impressively, the company says this is the fastest they have ever gone to market with a new brand – going from initial idea to launch in only 18 days. “This has been a complete team effort,” said co-founder Jason Dayton, “moving this quickly while still creating an amazing product is not possible without our incredible team members, partners, and suppliers.”

According to the company, “Trail Magic gets its name from an outdoorsy practice rooted in surprising acts of generosity. This trend has many forms: a ride into town; a cold soda at the trailhead; a shower and a bunk.”

Trail Magic will be available in two flavors at launch: Basil Berry and Hop Water, each with 3mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC per 12oz serving.

Customers can try it at the Minneapolis Cider Company taproom starting today at 6 pm, where the company is hosting a launch party and outdoor expo that includes a free showing of the film Free Solo. Trail Magic will be available in retail stores and online starting the week of August 8th.

For More Information:

https://findtrailmagic.com/