Bark & Bitter Launches Line of Non-Alcoholic Bitters, Unveils New Packaging

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario— Canadian non-alcoholic beverage producer Bark & Bitter is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a new look for Novara Aperitivo, and the launch of the brand’s first-ever product and category expansion with the addition of a line of non-alcoholic cocktail bitters and mixers. Available immediately through the brand’s website, and an ever-growing list of stockists nationwide, the launch represents Bark & Bitter’s most ambitious expansion to date.

“Just over two years after we first launched, we’re so excited to finally expand our portfolio, and really stand out in the market with some of the most impactful packaging, and delicious offerings we’ve seen and tasted across the entire NA space,” says Nick Nemeth, founder of Bark & Bitter. “This has been more than a year in the making, and we’re excited for the opportunity it presents us to expand the brand across the country, and into the US next year.”

Beginning in September 2022, Nemeth engaged the work of UK-based CPG agency, Boredom Kills Creative, to refresh and refine Bark & Bitter’s master branding, beginning with a refresh of its core SKU, Novara, and to deliver breakthrough, consistent creative across a soon-to-be family of products drawing on a mid-century aesthetic and Italian-inspired influence throughout.

Complementing the newly redesigned Novara Aperitivo, Bark & Bitter announced this week the launch of a line of non-alcoholic cocktail bitters and mixers, the first of their kind to be produced in Canada. Made from a 0.0% base of vegetable glycerin macerated with whole herbs and botanicals, Bark & Bitter’s cocktail bitters entry represents a commitment to delivering uncompromising classic cocktail flavour, without the alcohol. Traditionally spirit-based, and dismissed in their alcohol contribution to a drink when used in small dashes, bitters have long been overlooked within the NA space, but for the consumer looking to abstain from alcohol consumption entirely, few truly non-alcoholic options have existed until now. Recognizing this, the offering introduced by Bark & Bitter includes:

Honestly Aromatic Bitters – Spice-forward, and intended for classic cocktails such as the Old Fashioned.

Overtly Orange Bitters – A delicate blend of bitter orange and cardamom, great for drinks such as the Spritz or Negroni, or a complement to the Aromatic bitters in drinks such as the Manhattan.

New Orleans Bywater Bitters – Predominantly anise in flavour and aroma, and made for New Orleans cocktail staples like the Sazerac.

Rounding out the offering is Bark & Bitter’s Remarkable Sparkling Solution, a sour blend of acids and wine tannin intended for use in replicating the texture and astringency of sparkling wines when added to soda water, or added to non-alcoholic red wines to improve structure and body.

The announcement of the new products and refreshed packaging was marked by the launch of Bark & Bitter’s new website yesterday, containing several new resources for consumers and retailers, and a focus on expanding Bark & Bitter’s wholesale community footprint across Canada and beyond.

For More Information:

https://www.barkandbitter.com