DRY Soda Co. Expands Distribution of Botanical Bubbly Reserve Collection for the Holiday Season

SEATTLE, Wash.— DRY Soda Co., pioneer in the zero-proof beverage category, announced the expanded distribution of its esteemed Botanical Bubbly Reserve collection just in time for holiday celebrations. Now available in retailers across grocery, natural food, and drug store channels including Sprouts, CVS, HEB, QFC, Market of Choice, Town & Country, Nugget Market, and Lunds &Byerlys, DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve is the perfect NA option for holiday hosting and toasting for anyone seeking a sophisticated zero-proof alternative.

In recent years, consumer demand has driven explosive growth in the non-alcoholic beverage market. Unlike trends we’ve seen prior, it’s not just those who live a sober lifestyle that are opting for non-alcoholic beverages. In fact, a recent Nielsen IQ report found that 94% of NA buyers are still purchasing alcohol, showing ubiquity and the importance of non-alcoholic options for “damp” consumers.

“With a growing number of consumers looking to have non-alcoholic options at their holiday celebrations, we are thrilled to be bringing the Botanical Bubbly Reserve collection across multiple channels,” said Sharelle Klaus, Founder and CEO of DRY Soda Co. “We’re witnessing a significant transformation in how people socialize and celebrate with a beverage in hand. As more and more consumers embrace the positives of zero-proof living or simply drinking a little less, we’re committed to offering an elevated, zero-proof drinking experience that allows all people to feel included while sipping luxurious, sparking beverages. In expanding our distribution of the Botanical Bubbly Reserve collection, we remain steadfast in our mission to expand social drinking for all.”

DRY’s Botanical Bubbly Reserve collection is available in three complex flavors –Lavender 75,Spiced Pear, andRosé Soleil. These multi-faceted sparking beverages layer real botanical extracts and flavors for a sophisticated zero-proof sipping experience. Each Botanical Bubbly Reserve has elevated tasting notes, and pairs seamlessly with a variety of foods.

Packaged in premium 64-ounce glass bottles and sold individually, DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve is made with all-natural, non-GMO, low sugar and Kosher ingredients, and is free of gluten, caffeine and sodium.

DRY’s Botanical Bubbly Reserve is available at an SRP of $9.99 and can also be purchased online at drinkdry.com and on Amazon.

About DRY Soda Co.

DRY Soda Co. is the purveyor of sophisticated non-alcoholic, botanical-forward beverages, including beautifully flavored, lightly sweet, DRY Botanical Bubbly, a ready-to-drink, zero-proof craft cocktail line Botanical Bitters & Soda and the NEW re-imagined sparkling beverage line DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve. All DRY beverages are an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated way to imbibe in something that tastes great and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the celebration.

Founded in Seattle by mother of four and culinary and beverage connoisseur, Sharelle Klaus, DRY beverages are crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on their own in place of alcohol. Klaus created DRY with a vision that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol or want to drink less. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America.

For More Information:

https://drinkdry.com/