TelevisaUnivision Announces PATRIA Energy Drink as Official Energy Drink Sponsor of Liga MX in the United States

HOUSTON, Texas— TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company, and Liga MX, the most-watched club soccer league in the United States regardless of language, announced PATRIA Energy Drink as the “Official Energy Drink Sponsor” of Liga MX in the United States. PATRIA becomes the latest brand to join the roster of Liga MX sponsors secured by TelevisaUnivision since acquiring the league’s United States commercial rights last year.

The partnership includes a multi-year agreement providing PATRIA Energy Drink with rights to activate under Liga MX’s various designations, including significant positions around major tentpole moments, beginning with the Campeón de Campeones match on Sunday, June 25 where the brand will have an onsite fan activation. PATRIA will also activate at viewing parties in key markets across the United States as part of TelevisaUnivision’s “Fieston LMX” series. Additionally, PATRIA will have rights to activate the sponsorship with local retail partners.

“We’re proud to launch this partnership between PATRIA and Liga MX, who share an incredible audience and brand alignment,” said José Luis Los Arcos, Senior Vice President of Sports Partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “We look forward to helping PATRIA grow its business across the U.S. and we’re excited about the engagement opportunities they’ll have on-site and on-air to reach this unique and passionate fan base.”

With Hispanics making up nearly one-fourth* of the energy drink category’s consumption in the United States, PATRIA Energy has met immediate demand while also helping close a gap in the beverage industry of brands speaking to this consumer segment.

“Futbol and Liga MX are remarkably close to the heart of our core consumer and as the league’s viewership continues to grow in the United States, PATRIA is excited to partner with Liga MX,” said Guillermo Amtmann, Founder of PATRIA Energy Drink and CEO of PSR Brands. “PATRIA and Liga MX are a dream match and we’re confident the partnership will continue to consolidate our position as the #1 Hispanic energy drink in the United States.”

“We continue to witness how quickly the league’s presence is growing in the United States, and we’re thrilled for PATRIA to join us as we increasingly reach a bigger fan base – the industry is seeing that when it comes to passion and loyalty, very few can rival Liga MX fanaticos,” said Mikel Arriola, President of Liga MX.

