Water Avenue Coffee Introduces ZigZag Cold Brew Coffee

PORTLAND, Ore.— Water Avenue Coffee, Portland-based small batch coffee institution, announced the national launch of ZigZag Organic Cold Brew Coffee. ZigZag will make its first public pour during the Specialty Coffee Association Coffee Expo (SCA) in Portland, Oregon, and will be available at Water Avenue cafes and various events throughout the weekend. Following SCA, ZigZag will hit the shelves of major retailers and will soon be available for purchase on Water Avenue Coffee’s website, allowing customers to enjoy this adventurous cold brew wherever they go.

“Our passion for crafting the perfect cup of high quality coffee using crisp, clean water is what sets us apart,” said Heather Kelley, Coffee Business VP of Sales. “Every sip of ZigZag should inspire a sense of adventure and satisfy your craving for rich smooth cold brewed coffee. We can’t wait for enthusiasts to join us on this journey as we bring our love for cold brew to the U.S.”

Named after the legendary ZigZag River that originates at the base of the ZigZag Glacier on Mount Hood in Oregon, ZigZag pays homage to the beauty and refreshing power of fresh waterways. Crafted using a blend of carefully selected, organic and sustainably sourced coffees from Central and South America, ZigZag boasts flavors of milk chocolate, orange zest, and cherry with every sip. It’s a smooth, delicious, and rich cold brew that will leave drinkers craving more.

ZigZag is available in original and nitro 12-ounce slim cans, as well as 5-gallon recyclable kegs. ZigZag can also be purchased wholesale in concentrate form for those who love to customize their coffee just the way they like it.

About Water Avenue Coffee

Water Avenue Coffee is a Portland-based coffee institution owned and operated by Bruce and Matt Milletto – coffee-industry heavyweights who, over the course of three decades, have been instrumental in putting Portland on the map as a destination for world-class coffee. Opened in 2009, Water Avenue maintains a local focus and embraces the Portland community in every sector of its operations, with 90% or more of its coffee roasted and hand-delivered to partners within 50 miles of the roastery. Water Avenue prioritizes environmental, social, and economic stewardship and is deeply committed to clean water and river protection for Salmon and indigenous communities.? Water Avenue is part of the Sortis Holdings platform.

For More Information:

https://wateravenuecoffee.com/