Jove Water Announced as Official Water of Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk

Jove alkaline water, a functional alkaline water brand that provides deep hydration for skin and cellular health, has been named the Official Water for Garth Brooks’ highly anticipated Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, which officially opens its doors on March 7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are so excited for this collaboration and honored to be part of Garth’s vision for Friends in Low Places,” said Tammy Hobbs, Jove CEO. “Jove not only offers a smooth, great taste but also brings advanced cellular hydration to those enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of this iconic honky-tonk. Our global award-winning technology sets Jove apart, providing not only superior hydration but also promoting overall wellness.”

Adding an exciting element to the collaboration, Jove is introducing a new format of its alkaline water – now available in an all new co-branded, fully recyclable aluminum can, with the same great taste, exclusively at Friends in Low Places. Garth Brooks emphasized the importance of selecting best-in-class products for Friends in Low Places, and Jove was the water he chose to keep everyone hydrated. Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk and Jove are poised to create an unforgettable experience for patrons seeking the best in music, entertainment, and premium hydration.

Made with an exclusive ACH Technology® (Advanced Cellular Hydration), Jove is infused with an exclusive liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy to make a deeply hydrating water that supports skin and cellular hydration.

Jove bottles, cans, and caps are 100% recyclable and Jove partners with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of the oceans. Jove is currently available at Publix, Giant, select Kroger stores, The Fresh Market, retailers, and online at Amazon.

About Jove

Jove is the first premium, functional alkaline water clinically shown to support skin and cellular hydration. It has an amazing smooth, great taste.

