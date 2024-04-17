Prairie Farms Launching New Lineup of Lactose Free Dairy Products

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.— Prairie Farms Dairy announced that the company is launching four new lactose free dairy options in what it believes to be an underserved category. The company’s 86-year reputation has been built on producing the highest quality dairy products in the marketplace, and the new lactose free lineup is being introduced as the “Gold Standard” for lactose free whole & 2% milk in gallons and cottage cheese & sour cream in 16-ounce tubs.

“With the introduction of lactose free milk in conventional gallons, we’re not tapping into a trend, but instead normalizing the lactose free category. By this, I mean we’re addressing the affordability and accessibility of fresh lactose free milk by offering a family-size gallon. As far as I know, this is a first-of-its-kind solution,” said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy.

“As one of America’s most successful farmer-owned dairy cooperatives, we’re committed to meeting the needs of all consumers, and what I’d like to say to those who have left the category due to lactose sensitivity is, ‘The wait is over. Bring on the Prairie Farms milk.’ And, we’re not stopping there because a lot of people are missing out on the unrivaled great taste of Prairie Farms award-winning cottage cheese and sour cream. With our new lactose free options, they too can enjoy the nutrition and versatility that only 100% real dairy can deliver,” he concluded.

Consumers want local dairy products, and unlike leading national lactose free brands, Prairie Farms is owned by dairy farmers. This means the farm-to-table journey is short, with milk traveling an average of 200 miles or less from family farms to local dairy plants. From there, the process is simple. A natural enzyme is used to break down the lactose found in milk, cottage cheese, and sour cream. The lactose free gallon option offers the convenience of a larger multi-serve container and more value because it contains 33% more milk than the 96-ounce option offered by the leading national brand of lactose free milk.

Prairie Farms claims it has perfected the process of making lactose-free milk and cultured products that taste the same as their award-winning full lactose counterparts, which is why they are being introduced as the “gold standard.” In the dairy case, the new lactose free products will stand out as the premium option in the category because product packaging is the most influential information source, and the artisan look and farmer-owned messaging align with consumer expectations and values.

After a soft launch in April in the St. Louis metro area, distribution of the Prairie Farms lactose free lineup will expand throughout America’s heartland in June – just in time for dairy month. To mark its entry in the category, an on-pack QR code links to a page dedicated to lactose free products, coupons, recipes, and more information about the farm-to-table journey. Prairie Farms will promote the launch through traditional and digital media, social media influencers, and in-store point of sale.

About Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

About Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers.

https://www.prairiefarms.com/lactosefree-products/