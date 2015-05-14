BevNET Live: Build Winning Partnership Models in Foodserve, Natural/Specialty, and On-Premise

Three new speakers will be joining BevNET Live, offering perspectives on creating momentum for entrepreneurial non-alcoholic beverage brands in bars, chain restaurants, and through one of the country’s largest natural and specialty food and beverage distributors.

Speaking at this year’s edition of BevNET Live New York, to be held on May 14 and 15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion, will be:

Maria Feicht, Chief Brand Officer for Au Bon Pain, will speak on ways that beverage companies can think about both that 300-plus location restaurant chain and the overall fast-casual food-service channel as routes for growing their brands in partnership with this high-visibility retail channel. Ms. Feicht, who has experience in both CPG product development and marketing and restaurant chains like Lipton/Unilever, Dunkin’ Brands, Bertucci’s and Nabisco, is in charge of all facets of marketing, brand management, menu strategy and development, catering, guest relations, and market research at Au Bon Pain.

Laura McCord, Senior Director for the Gourmet and Multicultural team at KeHE Distributors. Ms. McCord, who is the Team Lead for Gourmet & Multicultural Category Managers, will speak on how entrepreneurial beverage companies can work with this key distributor to grow and thrive in partnership with KeHE, which reaches more than 35,000 retail outlets in North America.

Jesse Altman, the Founder and CEO of Whynatte; makers of the Whynatte Latte, and a company that’s singlehandedly built a market for RTD coffee used as a mixer on-premise. Mr. Altman will be speaking on ways that non-alcoholic beverage brands can build brand awareness and volume via an on-premise sales strategy and leverage it into sales across multiple channels.

For new beverage companies trying to build their brands in a cost-efficient manner, finding the right retail channel can be as important as marketing spend; the BevNET Live audience will benefit from these three speakers offering strategic insights into mastering three different, but highly noteworthy, channel examples.

