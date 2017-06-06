BevNET Live | Summer 2017 Afterparty Returns to the Manhattan Sky

In just one week BevNET Live Summer 2017 will ascend in Manhattan, with the BevNET Live Afterparty powered by BevForce.

After the first full day of BevNET Live, on Tuesday night, the beverage industry discussions move 18 floors above ground, to the Monarch Rooftop Bar & Indoor Lounge on W. 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The BevNET Live Afterparty powered by BevForce allows attendees to have casual conversations while admiring stunning views of the Empire State Building and Midtown. Attendees will also have plenty of craft cocktails, wine, beer, and appetizers to unwind after an exhilarating day of strategic thinking and networking.

All registered BevNET Live attendees are invited to join their colleagues from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A conference badge and a valid ID are required for admittance.

Want to join the fun, but you aren’t registered for BevNET Live? A few tickets still remain for the leading beverage industry conference on June 13th and 14th.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2017 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, N.Y. on June 13 and 14.

BevNET Live is a two-day forum for beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to gather and exchange ideas through interactive panels, lectures, and networking.

Attendees are able to access the expertise of investment professionals on ways to attract funding, successful brand owners about their inspiring stories, retail and distribution gatekeepers on growth strategies and industry advisors on sales, marketing, and branding challenges. BevNET Live offers extensive and in-depth programming and networking with other attendees and the BevNET.com community, which has spent more than a decade dedicating itself to careful reporting on the fast-moving beverage industry. More than just a conference, BevNET LIVE includes exclusive offerings including the BevNET Live Expo, the New Beverage Showdown, a Sampling Bar option for all attendees, a Beverage School for new entrepreneurs, and more.