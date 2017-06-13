BevNET Live Summer 2017: Go Inside Helio with CircleUp’s CEO, Machine Learning, and Building a Winning Beverage Company

BevNET is delighted to welcome Ryan Caldbeck, CEO and Co-Founder of CircleUp, to the BevNET Live Summer 2017 stage to provide lessons in building a beverage company that will attract investors.

During his talk, Caldbeck’s insights will stem from Helio, CircleUp’s just-unveiled Consumer Business Graph, which uses machine learning to collect and analyze industry data, then predict potential for breakout success of early-stage consumer product companies. Caldbeck will focus on how Helio evaluates each deal based on an average of 90,000 individual data points – derived from daily analysis of more than 1.2 million consumer and retail companies – to highlight the Helio-proven insights for building a winning beverage company.

Caldbeck will cover ways growing companies can focus resources and prioritize tasks to build a strong brand and business, while also pointing out some of overlooked areas Helio reveals as relevant to company success.

Caldbeck’s is a successful private equity investor and leader of CircleUp’s investment platform, which has helped fund more than 200 consumer product companies through capital from institutions, individuals and the company’s own robust growth fund. But in an age of enhanced technologies and new innovations, it’s even more exciting that, during this appearance, he will show how the universe of consumer brands intersects with machine learning insights to power the growth of BevNET Live attendees

BevNET Live Summer 2017 takes place on June 13 and 14 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan. The event is a twice-a-year conference that connects beverage entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, retailers and investors to foster innovation, creativity and cooperation to accelerate advancement of the beverage industry.

About Ryan Caldbeck

Ryan Caldbeck is the CEO and cofounder of CircleUp, the platform providing capital and resources to innovative, early-stage consumer brands, and opportunities for sophisticated investors. Ryan founded CircleUp after nearly seven years of investing experience in consumer product and retail-focused private equity at TSG Consumer Partners and Encore Consumer Capital. The experience exposed him to many great consumer and retail businesses too small to obtain funding through the customary private equity channels. Inspired by these often-overlooked opportunities, he founded CircleUp to make funding available to promising companies. Ryan has been recognized as a “Titan of Retail” by Bloomberg and “40 Under 40” by both M&A Advisors and the San Francisco Business Times.

