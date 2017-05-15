Only One Month until BevNET’s Food and Beverage Innovation Conferences in NYC

In one month the food and beverage industry’s best and brightest will converge on Manhattan for BevNET Live, NOSH Live, and Brewbound Session.

BevNET will be presenting these three consecutive conferences aimed to drive the beverage, packaged natural food, and beer industries forward through innovation and collaboration.

On June 11th through June 15th, BevNET Live (beverage), NOSH Live (packaged natural food), and Brewbound (beer) will pass the microphone to thought leaders and innovators from their respective industries. Speakers include founders and CEOs from CircleUp, Presence Marketing, Whole Foods, La Colombe, Halen Brands, Califia Farms, Founders Brewing, Bell’s Brewery, and more.

Each conference will offer actionable advice, stories from market leaders, and the opportunity to have conversations with industry trailblazers. Expect each program to cover best practices, battle scars, data insights and case studies that focus on breakthrough branding and sales strategies — and the lessons learned in their execution. As a bonus, extensive time is also reserved for off-stage discussion and additional networking.

All events will take place at the Metropolitan West in New York, NY. The dates for the Summer 2017 conference are below:

June 11-12: NOSH Live

June 13-14: BevNET Live

June 15: Brewbound Session

BevNET’s conferences put the spotlight on product innovation. Through pitch competitions and sampling, emerging brands will have multiple opportunities to showcase their new beverage, packaged food, or beer. These new products are the future of their industry, and all attendees will be able to see and taste “what’s next.”

