BevNET Live Summer 2024: Find Solutions with CEOs of Lemon Perfect, Icelandic Glacial

Problem-solving is on the agenda for BevNET Live Summer 2024 in New York City on June 12 & 13, as a pair of speakers from fast-moving beverage companies will discuss how they overcame key challenges to unlock growth.

BevNET Live in New York City will take place on June 12 & 13 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan.

For Lemon Perfect founder & CEO Yanni Hufnagel, the challenge was taking a high-cost, HPP-produced lemon water and turning it into a scalable brand that consumers could turn to throughout the day, while staying true to his core intent. The high-energy Hufnagel will discuss the main decision points that came with broadening consumer accessibility to the product while maintaining margin.

For Icelandic Glacial CEO Reza Mirza, the challenge was long-term – maintaining a tight grip on spending for a premium water brand until its sales reached a significant enough level through organic growth that he could prove it worthy of increased investment. At a time when brands have faced a decline in investment, Mirza’s rules for smart growth are increasingly relevant.

Hufnagel and Mirza are the first two entrepreneurs to join a lineup that will feature discussions and strategy sessions with retailers, investors, distributors and brand executives to give the BevNET Live audience the tools to move forward through the beverage industry. With a series of looks at both new and established product types and sales channels, as well as the BevNET Live New Beverage Showdown, Beverage School, 1-1 Meetings with retailers and signature networking arrangements, BevNET Live’s New York event continues to provide an unmatched opportunity to meet, share, and sample with the people and brands powering the entrepreneurial beverage business.

BevNET Live's Summer 2024 event will feature sampling opportunities for attending beverage brands of all kinds – including RTD Cocktails, NA Spirits, and THC-containing hemp-based brands.

