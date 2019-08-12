Hood River Distillers Launches Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

HOOD RIVER, Ore.– Hood River Distillers, the largest and oldest importer, distiller and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, has unveiled the newest addition to its American Whiskey portfolio – Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Easy Rider has roots in Oregon and was acquired by Hood River Distillers in 2018 to broaden its premium spirits portfolio. Prior to reintroducing the brand to consumers, Hood River opted to change the liquid to a four-year old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which was then blended with glacier-fed spring water from Mount Hood. The result is a deliciously smooth bourbon that is ideal as a shot or paired with mixers. “If you were already an Easy Rider fan, you’ll appreciate the change in the flavor, and if you are new to the brand, we’re confident you’ll want to join the pack,” said Casey Armstrong, Senior Brand Manager, Hood River Distillers.

“Ever since the sale of Pendleton Whisky, we’ve been looking for a lifestyle brand that would fit into the Hood River portfolio,” Armstrong continued. “The Easy Rider consumer knows that life is a journey, they are spontaneous and adventurous by nature, but also know what they want when they’ve reached their destination. Our track record with Pendleton shows that we know how to connect with these consumers to drive sales. We’re eager to get started.”

Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP $24.95 750ml) will launch on the west coast in July. As part of the marketing program, which includes social media and public relations support, Easy Rider has partnered with 41 Live! and their 2019 Pro Motion Tour.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Trail’s End Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Lucid Absinthe Supe´rieure, Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskies, Double Mountain Hopped Whiskey, Easy Rider Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Batanga Tequila, Lewis and Clark Premium, ULLR Nordic Libation, Yazi Ginger Vodka, HRD Vodka, the complete line of Monarch distilled spirits, Captive Spirits Distillery portfolio featuring Big Gin, and the Clear Creek Distillery portfolio are distributed across the country. For the complete product portfolio and more information, visit hrdspirits.com.