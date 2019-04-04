Iconic Brands, United Spirits Announce Hooters Spirits Launch

AMITYVILLE, N.Y.—Iconic Brands, Inc. in conjunction with its licensed partner, United Spirits, has announced the introduction of Hooters Spirits, with the official debut at this year’s WSWA Conference. Hooters Spirits is a private label brand for Hooters of America, the iconic restaurant chain, with over 430 restaurants globally, and locations in 44 states. The product portfolio consists of Hooters Vodka, Hooters Gin, Hooters Rum, Hooters Tequila, Hooters American Whiskey and Hooters Shooter, a cinnamon flavored whiskey.

The brands will be featured in Hooters Restaurants across the country and available off-premise as well, with a full national rollout, supported by a dynamic marketing plan. The anticipated shipping date is tentatively scheduled for June 2019. The company will have a series of launch events around the rollout and will be posting a sign up page on the company website for consumers interested in attending.

Iconic Brands founder Richard Decicco stated, “The Hooters name and brand is iconic worldwide and appeals to a mass consumer. This product has received an incredible response at this year’s WSWA.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. (“Iconic”) is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in Celebrity and Private Label beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities corporate icons.