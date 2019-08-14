Joia Spirit Launches New Low-Sugar Varieties of Sparkling Cocktails

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn.— Joia Spirit is excited to announce the launch of its new low-sugar line of ready-to-drink premium sparkling cocktails. The new offering allows consumers to indulge in the cocktails they enjoy, without having to compromise on taste or quality ingredients.

Joining the sparkling cocktail lineup of Cosmopolitan, Moscow Mule and Greyhound, the new low-sugar varieties include:

Sparkling Margarita: Bright, tangy tequila with triple sec and an energetic squeeze of lime. Crafted with six grams of sugar and 140 calories per 12 oz. can with an ABV of 6%.

Sparkling Vodka Soda: Crisp vodka with an aromatic squeeze of fresh key lime. Made with four grams of sugar and 140 calories per 12 oz. can with an ABV of 6%.

Sparkling Gimlet: Refreshing gin and aromatic botanicals with a gentle tang of hibiscus and a zest of ginger. Contains zero grams of sugar and 120 calories per 12 oz. can with an ABV of 6%.

“Today’s consumers continue to prioritize products with lower carb and sugar content,” said Mike Morgan, President of Prestige Beverage Group. “Unlike the hard seltzers that have exploded onto the scene recently, our cocktails are crafted with true spirits, including vodka, gin and tequila, rather than malt.”

All Joia Spirit cocktails are made with real spirits and simple, clean ingredients, as well as being naturally gluten-free and vegan. Each can of the new low-sugar line will feature a serving facts panel which, for the first time in the wine and spirits category, will include calories from alcohol and a full list of ingredients.

“We passionately believe in ingredient transparency,” adds Joia Spirit Brand Manager Kelly Tomek. “Consumers should have access to information about what they’re drinking, and we are very confident about everything we put in our cans.”

Joia Spirit ready-to-drink craft cocktails are packaged in 12 oz. slim cans and are sold in four-packs at a suggested retail price of $12.99.

For more information, including the availability of Joia Spirit’s new low-sugar varieties and original flavors, please visit joiaspirit.com.

About Joia Spirit

An idea born over intimate dinners with friends and conversations about the art of mixology, Joia joined the beverage industry with a passion for innovation. It started with award-winning Joia Sparkling craft sodas, which made amazing mixers for cocktails and soon, Joia Spirit was born – real cocktails made with real spirits and simple, quality ingredients. Prestige Beverage Group acquired Joia Spirit in 2018. Learn more at joiaspirit.com, at facebook.com/JoiaSpirit or on Instagram at JoiaSpirit.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is comprised of award-winning wines, spirits and beer from around the world. From product development to packaging design and state-of-the-art marketing materials, Prestige Beverage Group, located in Princeton, Minn. with headquarters in Mendota Heights, Minn., continues to be an industry leader. Learn more at prestigebevgroup.com or on Instagram at @PrestigeBeverageGroup.