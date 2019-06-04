Tamworth Distilling Releases Black Jupiter Seasonal Aperitif

TAMWORTH, N.H.– Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile is set to introduce their new seasonal aperitif, Black Jupiter, sold exclusively at their Tamworth, New Hampshire tasting room starting in June 2019. Indulging the senses of craft spirit enthusiasts looking for a versatile aperitif for sipping neat and cocktails, Steven Grasse (creator of the Hendrick’s Gin brand, Sailor Jerry Rum, and Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile) and his team of master distillers and botanists have modeled their inspired walnut liqueur after the 16th century French aperitif “vin de noix.” Black Jupiter will be available for a limited time at Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth, NH and Ball Square Fine Wines in Boston, MA starting on June 3, 2019.

Black Jupiter is a 50-proof French aperitif-inspired liqueur made from estate fermented cider and ripe, supple blueberries that elevates the traditional “vin de noix” blend of black walnut and warm spices like clove, cardamom, and cinnamon and provides a counterpoint to the tannic walnut to create a full-bodied, wine-like sipper perfect for a summer dusk aperitivo by the fire.

Spicy green walnuts characterize this amaro-esque spirit, while subtle vanillin notes add a light floral quality that becomes the backbone of the aperitif’s dry cider fruitiness. To finish the liquid, Tamworth Distilling partnered with Ball Square Fine Wines in Boston to age the spirit in bourbon barrels sourced from upstate New York for a deeper layer of woody and nutty piquancy. Price: $35

The approachable yet unique walnut liqueur complements an array of traditional cocktails and lends its hand to the Black Manhattan. A toothsome twist on a classic that pops with notes of ripe fruit, deep wood, and bitter undertones for a cocktail Ernest Hemingway surely would have approved of.

Black Manhattan

1 ½ Oz Black Jupiter

1 ½ Oz Chocorua Rye

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

2 Dashes Rhubarb Bitters

Strawberry Garnish

About Tamworth Distilling

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers, and innovators ­– from Henry James and e e Cummings to President Grover Cleveland. The owner of Tamworth Distilling, Steven Grasse, found that this small town at the foot of the White Mountains is the perfect place to do some innovating of his own. Welcome to Tamworth Distilling: Our story is as old as America, planting our flag in the heart of a historic New Hampshire village. Steven Grasse set up his distillery in accordance to the land around it, not against it. What Tamworth Distillery takes, it gives back. And what they have, they give to you. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pull its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere. Their recipes are born from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below.