Vide Beverages, Inc. Launches Vide Premium Canned Vodka Cocktail

NEW YORK— Vide Beverages, Inc. announced the launch of Vide, a premium canned vodka cocktail made with natural ingredients. The 5% ABV beverage contains just six times distilled gluten-free vodka, carbonated water, and a dash of natural flavor. The official launch was celebrated in Montauk, New York over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Vide was created with a vision tonot only deliver a great tasting alcoholic beverage, but to offer the convenience and clean ingredients that the modern drinker seeks today. Premixed and canned for immediate enjoyment, the beverage boasts zero sugar, zero carbs, 99 calories, and is gluten-free. Current vodka cocktail flavor offerings include Watermelon and Cranberry.

“We’ve taken a no-nonsense approach to designing a product for those who are not enticed by anything artificial, and appreciate having a good time without settling for less than superior,” said Ryan Laverty, co-founder and CEO. “At Vide we value bringing a simple, convenient, quality cocktail experience to consumers who enjoy the good life.”

Inspired by a trip to the Hamptons in the summer of 2017, Laverty and Vide Co-Founder/COO, Salvatore Campisi concocted the mixture themselves and shared it with friends. Continued demand through word-of-mouth prompted the duo to notice a promising opportunity for business, and they sought to bring their product to market.

“In a space dominated by traditional, household brands, we saw an opportunity to shake things up,” said Campisi. “There’s a void in the beverage industry when it comes to accessing a clean, light-tasting, and conveniently-packaged cocktail that suits any occasion. We wanted Vide to fill that void.”

“We’re thrilled to launch Vide, especially at a time when consumers are increasingly guided by convenience, natural ingredients and honest brand values,” said Laverty. “Our standards are as high as yours, and we look forward to the evolution of Vide as a product and a brand with that at the forefront of our story.”

Vide is now available for purchase in select restaurants, bars and liquor retailers in Manhattan and Long Island, New York. For a full list of retailers and more information, visit drinkvide.com and follow Vide on Instagram.

About Vide

