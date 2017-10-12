Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics Earns Non-GMO Project Verification for DE111 and PreforPro

KENNESAW, GA (May 2, 2017) – Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics, an international enzyme and probiotic-based dietary supplement formulator and contract manufacturer is pleased to announce that it has earned Non-GMO Project verification for its branded probiotic, DE111, as well as the company’s branded prebiotic, PreforPro.

“Consumer demand for non-GMO supplements is on the rise, and Deerland is responding in order to provide added value for our customers,” said Scott Ravech, CEO of Deerland Enzymes and Probiotics. “We’re pleased to work with the Non-GMO Project, the leading verifier of non-GMO products in the United States.”

DE111 is a genome sequenced and clinically tested strain of Bacillus subtilis, a probiotic spore that supports digestive and immune health. The genome sequencing confirmed the strain contained no plasmids, antibiotic resistant or deleterious genes; the human clinical studies showed the strain’s ability to control microbial populations, aid in digestion and maintain general health. DE111 has the ability to form spores that protect the microbes from harsh conditions until they enter an environment ripe for germination, such as the GI tract. Because of this spore-forming ability, DE111 remains viable under a wide temperature and pH range, making it ideal for use in supplements as well as food and beverages.

PreforPro is a novel prebiotic that supports the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut through a mechanism that is not fiber, carbohydrate or starch-based. PreforPro destabilizes the cell wall of certain bad bacteria, resulting in the release of nutrients into the environment which can then be utilized by probiotics and the good bacteria of the GI tract. It is efficacious in small doses within hours (not days), with a broad spectrum of probiotic species, and it does not cause flatulence as large doses of fiber-based prebiotics often do.

Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics, based in Kennesaw, Ga., specializes in customized enzyme and probiotic-based formulations, collaborating with customers to develop innovative and often proprietary solutions. In addition to customized formulations, the company offers a line of university and clinically studied branded products. Deerland provides regulatory support and also performs specialty contract manufacturing services, including bulk blends, liquids, hard shell capsules, and tablets; as well as bottling and labeling.

To contact Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics, call 800-697-8179 or visit www.DeerlandEnzymes.com.