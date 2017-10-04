Lorie Donnelly Joins Good Foods Group as VP of Foodservice Sales

Pleasant Prairie, WI. (September 27, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Good Foods™ is very pleased to welcome Lorie Donnelly as the Company’s Vice President of Foodservice Sales. Ms. Donnelly’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, driving revenues through the development of new channels, and contributing to the Company’s marketing and business strategies.

For Ms. Donnelly, building and nurturing relationships is the key to solid business partnerships and her success in the food industry demonstrates it. With over 20 years of experience in various sales leadership roles with Kettle Cuisine, Ms. Donnelly was instrumental in rapidly growing the company from a regional manufacturer to a national market leader in fresh, premium quality soups.

In her new position, Ms. Donnelly will be responsible for developing and executing Good Foods business strategy for the foodservice and institutional channels. She will lead an enterprise sales approach by coordinating internal resources to provide exceptional customer service. She will also champion product innovations working alongside the Good Foods Culinary, R&D, Marketing & Operations’ teams to fulfill customer needs.

“We’re thrilled that Lorie is joining our team,” said Kurt Penn, CEO & Founder. “She shares our core values and passion for real, good foods, and she places the same strong commitment to customer relationship development. She has shown herself to be a strong, influential leader in the food industry and has a proven track record of success.”

About Good Foods Group, LLC.

Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, WI, Good Foods Group, LLC is a leading manufacturer of high pressure processed (HPP), fresh prepared, refrigerated foods and cold pressed juices. The company was founded in 2007 by the Penn Family. Good Foods Group blends fresh ingredients, culinary inspiration and mindful nutrition using high pressure processing to create Safe, Real Good Foods. For more information, visit www.goodfoods.com or connect with us on social media @goodfoodsgroup.