Epi Ingredients’ Fermented Powders Now Kosher-Certified

ANCENIS, France— Epi Ingredients – the dry ingredients division of French dairy cooperative Laïta – is proud to announce that their industrial facility located in Ancenis (France) has just been certified by Orthodox Union Kosher certification service, allowing them to now offer their customers fermented powders that are both Kosher and Halal certified.

Leveraging decades of expertise in the transformation of milk, the company was able to fine-tune a unique manufacturing process allowing them to dry blends of milk and live cultures, keeping the cultures alive throughout the process and into the finished powder.

The resulting range of premium fermented powders (yogurt powder, quark powder and fermented milk powder) is the perfect fit for new developments carrying the healthful halo of yogurt, delivering the same live cultures and nutrition as their traditional counterparts but without some of the hurdles of fresh yogurt. They are also naturally perfectly adapted to regions where harsh climate conditions might hinder milk production or pose a challenge when it comes to preserving fresh milk or refrigerated products.

“With our EPILAC fermented powders, we can support manufacturers in the development of products designed to cater to consumers who are always pressed for time and looking for convenient, “on-the-go” snack options that are both healthy and indulgent!”, explains Mathieu Lucot, Marketing Manager at Epi Ingredients. “And this new Kosher certification opens up new markets for our yogurt & fermented powders, notably in the US and some European countries” he adds.

Every year, the company develops new on-trend concepts designed to inspire manufacturers while showcasing the unique characteristics of their ingredients. After the launch of a first concept, award-winning SoFlexi, featuring its yogurt powder in 2017, Epi Ingredients decided to work with its fermented powders again and is currently putting the finishing touches on a new revolutionary concept which will be unveiled later this year at Food Ingredients Europe and takes on a new dimension in light of the recent Kosher certification. Stay tuned!

About EPI Ingredients

Dry ingredients division of French dairy cooperative Laïta and one of the world’s dairy ingredients experts, Epi Ingredients specializes in developing and marketing dry dairy ingredients for the food and nutrition industry and is fully committed to providing the best natural and nutritious value-added dairy products to meet the nutritional needs of targeted demographics. Besides years of experience in health & nutrition markets as well as in-depth knowledge of dairy processing, Epi Ingredients also provides individualized support to their customers; giving them access to a dedicated team of experts continuously working on developing solutions tailored to the specific needs and requests of each of them.