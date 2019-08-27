Flavorchem Addresses High Vanilla Prices with Natural Vanilla Enhancers

Downers Grove, Ill. — Flavorchem Corporation, an established leader in the manufacturing of flavor and color solutions, showcases its Natural Vanilla Extract Enhancers in response to the soaring vanilla prices in recent years. The high cost of vanilla has pushed food and beverage formulators to search for other natural flavor alternatives to replace the highly sought-after vanilla taste.

While global volatility in the vanilla sector appears to be stabilizing leading to a slight decline in pricing, the market is still fragile. This year’s crop of Madagascan vanilla beans appear to be of higher quality compared to last year. However, because it takes several years for newly-planted vines to reach the production stage, it will be years before the world’s supply-demand imbalance can be restored.

Flavorchem has addressed the need for cost-reducing alternatives to vanilla by creating Natural Vanilla Extract Enhancers. The Vanilla Enhancers contain real vanilla and can be used to simulate, replace or enhance the performance of pure vanilla extract. They offer an authentic taste, supply stability and consistent quality.

“Consumer demand for the authentic taste of pure vanilla extract continues to increase. Our Vanilla Enhancers allow our customers to achieve their desired taste profile while stabilizing cost,” said Jim Hamernik, Flavorchem Director of R&D.

For more information on Flavorchem’s Natural Vanilla Extract Enhancers and how we can customize profiles and folds to your application, please email marketing@flavorchem.com.

