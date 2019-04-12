LuckyVitamin Launches LV+ Membership Program

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.— Millions of people across the US are trying to live healthier lives and it can be time-consuming, expensive and confusing. After surveying its core customers, LuckyVitamin, an e-commerce specialty retailer and manufacturer of natural health products, found consumers want help on their journey toward wellness. Meet LV+, a new membership program from LuckyVitamin. This bold new program, launched this month, makes shopping for natural health and wellness products easier and more affordable than ever. LV+ members receive savings plus support, including extra discounts on over 30,000 hand-picked natural products, shipping savings, personal access to a certified Wellness Consultant, and much more for an annual fee of only $49.95.

“We believe building a life of happy wellness should be empowering, fun, and affordable. We’re always looking for new ways to support our customers on their wellness journey,” said Sam Wolf, LuckyVitamin’s founder and chief wellness spreader. “With the introduction of LV+ we are inviting customers to connect with our Wellness Consultants one-on-one and enjoy personalized service, extra savings, and a feeling of confidence in choosing the right natural products.”

LuckyVitamin’s Wellness Consultants are experts in their field and will work with customers to design the right mix of products for themselves and their families.

“We recently sponsored a poll showing that 66 percent of Americans feel overwhelmed by all of the available health information,” said Janice Jacobs, VP of marketing for LuckyVitamin. “Consumers told us the leading cause of confusion is not knowing which vitamins and supplements to take, even more than meal planning, diet, and exercise.”

LV+ Member benefits include:

Stackable 10 percent Savings on Everything

Free Shipping on Orders $25+

Personal Certified Wellness Consultant

Exclusive LV+ Samples and Gifts

LV+ Community Forum and Members Only Content

Early Access to Sales and Events

“Our most loyal customers can earn back the full cost of membership in their second month,” said Wolf. “We’re proud of our high-quality product selection and service and we know the LV+ Membership program will allow more people to discover and afford the excellent brands we carry at exceptional value.”

The annual fee of $49.95 works out to less than $5 per month.

In addition, LV+ will offer new parents free memberships to help growing families get a head start on healthy living.

“We know that having a newborn can be expensive, especially if you provide them with high-quality natural and organic products. We want to help solve that for our customers while they focus on their newest family member,” said Wolf.

New parents can apply online for this special incentive.

As a special launch bonus for a limited time, new members are automatically entered to win a $1000 Gift Card. Learn more about LV+ membership today.

About LuckyVitamin

Founded in 2005, LuckyVitamin is an industry leading global e-commerce destination for health and wellness, natural and organic products, vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports and fitness nutrition, food, beauty, skincare, pet and natural home. LuckyVitamin offers premium quality products and service at an exceptional value. Striving to bring good health to the masses, its mission is to be the inspirational and supportive source for products and knowledge dedicated to helping everyone on their journey towards happy wellness. For more information, visit luckyvitamin.com.