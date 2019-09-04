Lucta/FFS Opens New Culinary Test Kitchen

MAHWAH, N.J.— FFS has opened a new savory flavor and application lab in Mahwah, New Jersey as part of its collaborative effort with Barcelona-based parent company Lucta. The 1,500 square foot test kitchen features advanced culinary equipment and expanded workstations dedicated to the development of complex flavor creations for savory foods. The new facility will expand FFS’s capabilities in product research and address the growing demand of natural savory profiles for meat and plant-based protein applications. This new workspace supports the company’s ongoing efforts to turn inspiration into innovation.

In keeping with the company’s collaborative approach to innovation, the savory lab will also serve as an onsite co-creation space where customers can work with the FFS savory team to develop new products and concepts in line with current trends. President Mike Bloom said in a statement, “Our innovation center will allow us to increase our presence in the global savory market and broaden our synergistic efforts with Lucta. It reflects our continued commitment to push boundaries, achieve growth, and pioneer exciting and novel flavors.”

Established in 1983, FFS is an industry leader in flavor and fragrance enhancements for leading brands in the beverage, bakery, savory, personal and home care markets. With an unmatched passion for the sensory adventure, FFS expertly delivers creative solutions that challenge the status quo and deliver a more memorable and meaningful product experience.