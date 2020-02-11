Ronnoco Beverage Solutions Acquires Trident Beverage

ST. LOUIS— Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, a leading beverage solutions provider for convenience store, foodservice, hospitality and office categories, has announced it has acquired Trident Beverage, a dispensed beverage provider for a variety of foodservice establishments.

Houston-based Trident Beverage was created in 2004 with the goal of providing a healthy selection of beverage and dispenser options to wellness-oriented foodservice establishments and currently services thousands of schools, day cares, restaurants, bars and other food venues throughout the United States. John Walker, president of Trident Beverage, and Patrick Walker, vice president, will maintain an investment stake in the company and continue to run the business with the goal to provide quality, healthy and novelty beverage items along with excellent customer service to the foodservice industry.

The acquisition furthers Ronnoco’s mission and long-term vision to provide a one-stop coffee and beverage solution to fit every customer’s needs and represents the company’s ninth acquisition. The addition of Trident Beverage also complements the recent strategic name change from Ronnoco Coffee to Ronnoco Beverage Solutions following its acquisition of Beverage Solutions Group in March 2019.

“We view the addition of Trident Beverage as a combination of strengths, as we continue to strategically increase market share to better provide our partners with a one-stop, full line of beverage solutions,” said Terry McDaniel, CEO of Ronnoco Beverage Solutions. “We are incredibly enthused to add John, Patrick and their dedicated team to advance our mission for continued growth and innovative expansion through our combined portfolio of high-quality products, brands and equipment focused on customer service and experience.”

Having added more than 10 states to its service area footprint during the past 24 months to now serve more than 40 states in the U.S., Ronnoco’s addition of Trident will continue to expand the company’s service area footprint with new channels – including the attractive K-12 market – supplementing current product categories and geographic distribution. Trident also maintains a strong foothold in the growing category of frozen drinks and cold beverage products, presenting an opportunity for Ronnoco to expand these offerings to the convenience channel.

“We are pleased to unite fronts with a company that is so aligned with our larger priorities,” said John Walker. “Together, our extended line of complimentary product offerings and service areas creates natural synergistic opportunities for expansion across the combined platform.”

Since 1904, Ronnoco has produced and distributed premium-quality coffee, teas and other beverages to customers around the country. As a complete beverage solutions provider, Ronnoco’s dedicated team drives innovation in new coffees, teas, lemonades, liquid creamers, sugars, cups and other related items.

For more information about Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, visit www.ronnoco.com.

About Ronnoco Beverage Solutions

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Coffee House, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments.

Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 40 states.

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions is jointly owned by Huron Capital Partners and Ronnoco management. Huron Capital has raised more than $1.8 billion in capital for equity investments in private companies, where it seeks to partner with management teams to grow their business.

