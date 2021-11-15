Alfa Laval Introduces PlusClean Nozzle For Tank Cleaning With 100% Coverage

With the introduction of the new Alfa Laval PlusClean cleaning nozzle, Alfa Laval’s broad tank cleaning portfolio is set to take a giant leap forward. The PlusClean delivers unprecedented 100% tank cleaning coverage, up to 80% savings in water and cleaning media costs, and no product contamination. Paired with a top-mounted tank cleaning device and installed flush with the tank wall or bottom, the PlusClean raises productivity and lowers total cost of ownership.

No shadows areas, no risk of contamination

“Integrating Alfa Laval PlusClean cleaning nozzles into any tank and tank cleaning process means there’s nowhere for contaminants to hide,” says Janne Pedersen, Global Portfolio Manager, Tank Cleaning, Alfa Laval. “Now the promise of optimal tank cleaning is truly a promise that we can keep. No shadow areas and no risk of product contamination. Period.”

Easy to install, simple to use

With its optimized, high-impact spray pattern, the PlusClean delivers 100% cleaning coverage in shadow areas that other tank cleaning spray nozzles miss. Installed flush with the tank wall or bottom, the cleaning nozzle has a revolutionary, built-in adjustment function that makes installation easy and operation effective, providing cleaning coverage in shadow areas, such as beneath agitator blades. This ensures thorough tank cleaning, unmatched by other tank cleaning devices.

Competitive advantage

Perfect for the pharmaceutical, dairy, food, beverage, and home-personal care industries, this innovative cleaning nozzle provides even more efficient cleaning and improves process efficiency and safety as well as product quality. This translates into higher productivity and increases competitive advantage for those who choose to add the PlusClean to their tank cleaning processes.

Sustainability at the core

At Alfa Laval sustainability is at the core of our business, and the PlusClean is no exception. This revolutionary cleaning nozzle delivers significant water and cleaning media cost savings, minimizing the impact on the environment.

For demanding hygienic applications

The standard Alfa Laval PlusClean is supplied as a media spring-activated cleaning nozzle for hygienic process tank cleaning. A special pneumatic-driven version is also available. For sterile and aseptic process tank cleaning, there’s the Alfa Laval PlusClean UltraPure, which is backed by Alfa Laval Q-doc documentation package to ensure full traceability across the entire supply chain.

Discover how 100% cleaning coverage from the Alfa Laval PlusClean boosts yield and cuts costs. To learn more, visit alfalaval.com/plusclean.

