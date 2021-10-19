Apura Ingredients Announces Partnership With EPC Natural Products Company

Apura Ingredients, the industry’s leading supplier of high-quality, low- and no-calorie sweeteners, is pleased to announce a partnership with EPC Natural Products Company, which offers integrated sensation optimization through its portfolio of taste and flavor modulators. The partnership will offer global food, beverage, and nutrition manufacturers a new toolbox to formulate sugar-reduced applications that retain great taste and mouthfeel.

“Today’s consumers are pressuring developers to reduce or eliminate sugar in their products, but they are unwilling to sacrifice sweetness, mouthfeel, and delicious taste,” Apura Ingredients President Nancy Hughes said. “We are very excited to initiate this strategic partnership with EPC, a company we’ve long admired that has an impressive heritage and technology platform in taste modulators. Together, we will be able to create the most flavorful sugar reduction solutions for our customers.”

Apura’s team of sweetener experts has been dedicated to helping brands navigate the sweetener space for a collective 100 years. Its global team has extensive industry knowledge and provides brands with key sweeteners including allulose, stevia, monk fruit, and more. EPC provides a full spectrum of taste and flavor modulators which, when combined with Apura’s low- and no-calorie sweeteners, opens a broad spectrum of possibilities for partners—especially those seeking healthy and flavorful beverage alternatives. EPC’s portfolio of flavor modulators includes:

Proust: an enhancer designed to modify and boost flavor intensity, mouthfeel, and reduce bitterness

Savarin: a series of plant-based flavors that block off-tastes and off-notes that are often intertwined with plant-based food and beverages made with herbal, soybean, or other alternative proteins

Zestaroma: a modulator that restores the freshness and juiciness to fruit-based or fruit-flavored foods and beverages

“We’re confident that Apura is the right partner for us in the U.S. market,” EPC President Jack Shi said. “Apura is uniquely positioned at the forefront of the ever-evolving sweetener industry, and they can tackle the most technically challenging food and beverage formulations with sophistication and expediency. Together, we’ll strive to better serve our U.S. customers in providing healthy taste- and cost-optimized formulations that refresh expectations for sugar-reduced, nutritional, and functional products.”

Apura will have a booth (#2326) at this year’s SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas Oct. 25-28. Interested food and beverage manufacturers can stop by to discuss the benefits of the Apura and EPC partnership and sample the following products:

Protein shake that includes EPC’s Proust 200 and Savarin to improve sweetness profile

Mint candy integrated with Proust 100 that intensifies peppermint flavor and increases the lasting coolness effect in the mouth and after swallowing

Oat milk combined with EPC’s ThauMagic and TasteAroma products for better mouthfeel, intensified flavor, and less sweet aftertaste

Flavored water beverages combined with Proust 100, TasteAroma, and Zestaroma for intensified flavor and less sweet aftertaste

Apura requests anyone visiting its booth wear a mask.

About Apura Ingredients, Inc.

Apura Ingredients is a premier global supplier of high-intensity sweeteners to the food and beverage industry. Their established team has over 100 years of combined experience in the manufacturing and global marketing of food additives, with extensive expertise in the low- and no-calorie sweetener category. Apura works around the globe to support its multinational customers and producing partners. It distributes a diverse list of products, including Allulose, Aspartame, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Stevia Reb-A, Monk Fruit, Erythritol, and Xylitol, as well as protein and fiber ingredients.

About EPC Natural Products Co., Ltd.

EPC Natural Products Co., Ltd. is the world’s leading innovator of natural taste and flavor modulators. Through its deep understanding of the interdisciplinary sciences of neurogastronomy, gastrophysics, chemesthesis, as well as the thorough screening of natural brain-pleasure molecules, EPC provides Proust, Savarin, ZestAroma, and Thaumagic modulators containing retronasal aromas to make sugar-reduced consumables with great taste, clean labelling, and reduced cost. Their full range of products include complements to flavors, high intensity sweeteners, fibers, and thickeners

For More Information:

http://www.epcflavoring.com/