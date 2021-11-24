Flaviar Features Martha Stewart In A New Holiday Campaign

Flaviar, the club for spirits enthusiasts, has appointed home entertaining and lifestyle expert Martha Stewart as the face of its 2021 Holiday campaign. In a specially released video that will be promoted across media platforms, Martha Stewart shares the recipe to her favorite eggnog, a richly indulgent cocktail that’s the perfect treat to serve your loved ones while entertaining this holiday season. The recipe incorporates spirits offered with a Flaviar membership.

“Recently, I discovered Flaviar. It is a membership club for fine spirits enthusiasts who want to sample and enjoy interesting and flavorful whiskeys, bourbons, rums, gins, tequilas, brandies, and cognacs,” says Martha Stewart. “Flaviar sends members samplers and also full-size bottles of spirits every three months. It’s such a convenient and fun way to try something new.”

Flaviar offers members the unique experience of discovering new flavors and uncovering rare hidden gems. This holiday season, Flaviar memberships will be featured as one of Martha’s Good Things on Martha.com. Good Things are exceptionally useful products that embody three core values: function and innovation, quality at a value, and beauty. Martha Stewart is a longtime authority on these special finds, which are trusted to be best-in-class.

“This holiday season I recommend a Flaviar membership as a great gift for anyone who appreciates fine spirits and trying new things, your loved ones will embark on an amazing journey in the world of spirits, through sampling, education and with just the right touch of exclusivity.” says Martha Stewart. “A Flaviar membership is the perfect holiday gift – and what I’ll be sharing with friends and family this year.”

For More Information:

https://flaviar.com/martha/