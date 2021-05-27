Mexcor International Announces New Headquarters Location

Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, today announces the company has relocated its corporate headquarters to 11177 Compaq Center W Dr., Houston, TX 77070. The company employs 255 people across the nation, with 116 based in Houston.

“Our decision to relocate our headquarters came as a result of our expanding international footprint and continued growth here in Houston,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “Our company successfully overcame unprecedented obstacles this past year and we are optimistic about what the future holds for Mexcor International.”

Located on a 28-acre facility, the 250,000-square-foot headquarters contains a bonded warehouse for Mexcor International’s direct imported products, a temperature-controlled warehouse for their liquor, wine and beer inventory and is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles. Since 1989, the family-owned company has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, California and Louisiana. The company owns 550,000-square-feet of warehouse space in Texas and 700,000-square-feet nationally. To facilitate Mexcor International’s scalability and ensure every touch point of the business stays true to the core values, the company owns their own fleet of trucks and hires their own employees. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexcor International also used its resources to source hand sanitizers, wipes and face masks, donating close to one million dollars of product to Houston-area hospitals, schools and churches.

“We’re a sleek, innovative company that’s committed to excellence and service,” said Morales. “We have cultivated a people-oriented and technology-driven environment with forward thinkers which has allowed us to bring a new perspective to the industry and continue on this upward trajectory.”

Mexcor International boasts a variety of high-end brands from all over the world, including fine wines from 27 countries, the finest award winning tequilas such as Agavales Tequila from Destiladora del Valle, Don Ramon Tequila from Casa Don Ramon and Jarana Tequila from La Madrileña. This year, Mexcor International’s Select Club line also brought home a 2021 Best in Class Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company.

