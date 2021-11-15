Seth Teply Named President And CEO Of Tetra Pak US And Canada

DENTON, Texas — TetraPak announced that Seth Teply has been named president and CEO of TetraPak U.S. and Canada. Teply is a 20-year veteran of the company with deep expertise in food production. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of Services, U.S. and Canada.

“I am thrilled to lead our U.S. and Canada business as we continue to drive innovative solutions in food processing and packaging and deliver transformative change on our journey to create the world’s most sustainable food package,” said Teply.

Teply’s appointment comes at a time of robust growth for TetraPak U.S. and Canada, even in the face of a global pandemic and supply chain constraints.

“At a time of increased economic and environmental volatility, the food value chain is more important than ever. Our continued success in an increasingly competitive landscape is due in large part to the relentless dedication of our team to meet the needs of our customers. It is my privilege to take the helm of our organization as we continue to build for the future,” Teply added.

Teply brings decades of knowledge in food and beverage production and operations to his new role. He first joined TetraPak in 2001 as a process automation engineering intern and, over the years, has held a variety of progressively responsible roles within the company. In his most recent position as VP of Services, U.S. and Canada, he worked closely with customers across all food and beverage categories to help drive efficiency and sustainability in their operations.

Teply holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Valparaiso University.

