Yale Expands Cost-Effective UX Series Product Line With Three Electric Walkie Trucks

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces the addition of three new electric hand trucks to its cost-effective UX Series product line, the MP30UX and MPS30UX walkie pallet trucks and the MSL30WUX walkie stacker.

MP30UX electric walkie pallet truck offers a 3,300-pound load capacity and small turning radius to optimize maneuverability in tight spaces, with easy serviceability to help limit ownership costs.

offers a 3,300-pound load capacity and small turning radius to optimize maneuverability in tight spaces, with easy serviceability to help limit ownership costs. MPS30UX lithium-ion powered walkie pallet truck features a compact, lightweight and low-maintenance design with the performance and convenience of lithium-ion power, rated for loads up to 3,300 pounds.

features a compact, lightweight and low-maintenance design with the performance and convenience of lithium-ion power, rated for loads up to 3,300 pounds. MSL30WUX electric walkie stacker serves elevated storage locations with loads up to 3,300 pounds, complete with features to prioritize stability, enable precise operation and simplify service requirements.

Yale offers the UX Series at a lower price point that allows less-demanding applications to get quality new equipment with the full support of the Yale® Dealer Network. This includes reliable, responsive service, promptly delivered replacement parts and quality engineering, all with minimal impact to their bottom line.

“A one-size-fits-all approach just doesn’t match the diverse needs of today’s material handling equipment market,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “The UX Series allows the Yale brand and dealer network to provide the right truck at the right value for all types of customers, from smaller mom-and-pop operations to large enterprises.”

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.

Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people world-wide.

YALE and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions.

For More Information:

https://www.yale.com/en-us/north-america/