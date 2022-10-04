Glanbia Nutritionals launches FerriUp, a Lactoferrin and Vitamin B12-rich Whey Protein Concentrate

CHICAGO, Ill.— Glanbia Nutritionals has introduced FerriUp, a new whey protein that provides a strong nutrient foundation for active women, a group that may experience depleted iron and energy levels. The U.S. sports nutrition market lacks focus in this area, with only 0.6% of new product launches targeting women1 but 62% of active women agree that a product designed to support their iron and energy levels is very or extremely appealing to them.

Glanbia’s new FerriUp is a high-quality whey protein produced using their selective transfer membrane system, which concentrates the key nutrient components of whey. FerriUp naturally contains abundant levels of lactoferrin and vitamin B12 (cobalamin) and 80% protein, providing a strong nutrient foundation that supports iron modulation, energy levels and immune health in active women. FerriUp is instantized, making it ideal for use in ready-to-mix powders.

FerriUp supports women in many ways:

Active women who engage in strenuous athletic activities face the potential of low energy from iron deficiency.

Lactoferrin has been shown to help retain higher levels of red blood cells in active females, indicating that higher iron levels remain.

Lactoferrin supports the utilization and balance of iron in the body.

Vitamin B12 must be obtained from dietary sources, as the body cannot synthesize it.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of balance, which may lead to a decrease in athletic performance.

Recommended protein intake for women is 46g/day,8 however, active females need to consume more protein.

Studies show that active women have demonstrated a marked increase in successful muscle protein synthesis when they consume protein-rich foods after exercise.

“Leveraging our extensive experience and knowledge in bioactive protein science, formulation, manufacturing and testing in the creation of FerriUp, we’ve been able to ensure a fully homogenous whey protein with guaranteed levels of lactoferrin, vitamin B12 and protein,” said Catherine Ward, product marketing manager.

Glanbia Nutritionals’ bioactive ingredients portfolio provides highly effective, science-based and health beneficial solutions that support sports performance, weight management, joint and bone health and more.

About Glanbia Nutritionals

Glanbia Nutritionals is a $3.4 billion [€2.9 billion] nutrition solutions and cheese business with more than 3,200 employees and a presence in 19 countries. Its proteins, custom premix solutions, cheese, bioactive ingredients, plant-based solutions, flavors, micronutrients, bakery ingredients, functionally optimized nutrients and edible films are sold in over 130 countries worldwide into sports nutrition, healthy lifestyle nutrition, mainstream food and beverage, clinical nutrition, infant nutrition, personal care and animal nutrition markets.

