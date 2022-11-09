Glaxon Partners with Biotech AI Leader Nuritas to Launch ‘Anomaly’

Sports nutrition brand Glaxon has launched a revolutionary new supplement under the name Anomaly, partnering with Nuritas to use cutting-edge AI to unlock ingredients from nature in the form of potent peptides.

The industry-leading plant-based supplement will provide a wide range of benefits to a hugely diverse range of consumer base who may need an extra boost in muscle health – from sports enthusiasts to menopausal women – including an increase in muscle performance, muscle recovery and muscular fatigue.

Anomaly is the first consumer product on the market to incorporate Nuritas’ revolutionary formula PeptiStrong, which, unlike other supplements, allows the precise benefit of the ingredient to be fully understood. PeptiStrong is derived from a peptide unlocked in fava beans and discovered by Nuritas’ unique AI platform, which has learned to “speak the language of life” to unlock potent solutions using the world’s largest peptide knowledge data base.

Dr Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder of Nuritas, commented: “The supplements market in particular offers a unique challenge and opportunity for us because we’ve reached a point where most people in developed countries are now getting enough protein, and yet they still struggle with various muscle problems. We’ve pushed diet and the current supplements offering as far as they can go. The only way to improve further is through something totally revolutionary and that’s where we come in. We have gone beyond nutrition and created a whole new category of intelligent peptides from nature which can supercharge the efficacy of existing products.”

Nuritas’ AI platform offers the potential to unlock plant-based, efficacious solutions to a myriad of health problems, with a success rate of up to 1,200 times that of traditional R&D, in 80% less time. Nuritas’ precision ingredient PeptiStrong is taking sports nutrition beyond nutrition. Their muscle building, anti-muscle atrophy and anti-inflammation properties solve the problems of consumers on a calorie restriction, vegan diet or undergoing extremely demanding training sessions.

“People are kind of mind blown. The application for athletes absolutely works. People are starting to use it in several ways, mostly those who are in bodybuilding show prep and want to keep their muscle gains, however others have been using it for bulking or strength and still getting results.” said Joey Savage, Chief Scientific Officer, Zero Day Nutrition, Glaxon’s parent company. Nuritas is the innovation partner for many US companies – including Nestle, Mars, Sumitomo Corporation, and Pharmavite – with a mission to help them develop greener and safer products that bring natural efficacy to a new level.

“At a time when consumer demand for naturally-derived ingredients is skyrocketing, we’re excited to be working with such a well-loved brand as Glaxon to bring PeptiStrong to people from all walks of life,” added Dr Khaldi. “The benefit of the Nuritas platform is that we can accelerate the discovery of peptides in plant-based foods that can provide tangible health benefits to consumers, allowing our partners to be game-changing in their fields. The speed in which we were able to undergo clinical research and bring the product to market is a testament to our technology and our team of world-class scientists, and we’re excited to continue to innovate with new partners from across nutrition, supplements, beauty and pet health.”

Nuritas has recently consolidated its expansion from its original Dublin, Ireland base into the US market, including recently announcing it will build its North American headquarters near Yale in Connecticut, and the establishment of a global senior leadership team in-market, including CEO and founder Dr Nora Khaldi, Head of Americas Rizwan Khan, CSO Henri Molhuizen and CHRO Sean McGrath.

Anomaly retails for $89.99 and is available via the Glaxon and GNC websites, and in GNC stores across the US.

About Nuritas

What if the future of intelligent ingredients was here but remained hidden away from science? Through pioneering life science and artificial intelligence, Nuritas and our unique Nuritas MagnifierNπΦ allows us to identify, unlock, clinically test and patent peptides; turning them into powerful and precise ingredients that elevate natural efficacy. We want to empower people to live healthier lives, naturally by making our everyday products healthier, safer, greener and more efficacious – from what we eat, to what we apply to our skin, all the way to what we feed our livestock. By translating nature’s wisdom into innovation, together, we can change the life of billions.

https://www.glaxon.com/