CO2Sustain Set to Launch in North America in 2023

LEEDS, UK— Leeds-based beverage additive manufacturer CO2Sustain is to launch into the North American market in 2023, leveraging its existing success with leading carbonated drinks manufacturers and bottlers in over 50 countries across four continents, including Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

CO2Sustain recently achieved GRAS approval (Generally Regarded As Safe), providing a green light for entry into the US market.

The company’s patented technology is a tasteless, preservative-free liquid additive which offers multiple benefits for consumers, manufacturers, and bottlers alike:

causes less foaming on pouring and keeps drinks fizzier for longer, thereby enhancing the consumer experience – this is of particular interest in warmer climates (where CO2 loss is even harder to control, yet where PET-bottled drinks are in the highest demand)

adds around 4 weeks to the shelf life of carbonated drinks in PET bottles

allows manufacturers to use 12.5% less CO2 with no noticeable impact – crucial at a time of CO2 shortages

allows manufacturers to use lighter-weight PET with no additional CO2 leaching

cuts energy costs in production, transport and refrigeration

boosts production efficiency thanks to improved filling, increased yields, and fewer rejects

offers a wide range of environmental benefits.

The product is suitable for all non-alcoholic fizzy drinks, and can be used with any type of sweetener. It is suitable for PET and glass bottles, cans and post-mix dispensing.

CO2Sustain will be recruiting for its US-based sales team over the coming weeks.

About CO2Sustain

CO2Sustain delivers an enhanced customer taste experience by retaining carbonation in soft drinks for longer. Drinks with added CO2Sustain are not only fizzier for longer, but they look and sound fizzier too.

We maximise carbonation retention in highly refreshing colas, lemonades tonics and energy drink that use a range of sweeteners (whether synthetic or natural) and beverage formulations.

All this gives consumers a delightful sensory experience and a drink that is fizzy from the first to the last sip.

CO2Sustain is the trading name of Sustain CO2 Ltd, who are based at their manufacturing plant at Leeds in the north of England.

For More Information:

https://co2sustain.com