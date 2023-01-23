Elopak Attending Dairy Forum Amidst Growth in North American Market

Elopak, a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment, is attending the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy Forum in Orlando, Florida from 22nd to 25th January. The company will be participating as a sponsor for the event, co-hosting the Salon Dinner on Sunday evening.

The dinner will be hosted by Elopak CEO Thomas Körmendi, Executive Vice President for the North America Region Lionel Ettedgui, and Michael Dykes, President and CEO of the IDFA.

The Dairy Forum is the premier annual event for dairy foods executives, bringing together more than 1,000 industry leaders for four days of deep dive sessions, panel discussions and special presentations.

Elopak has enjoyed strong growth in the North American market over recent years, driven by higher order volumes, an increased market share for filling machines, and growing sales of school milk cartons. The company has a strong track record of delivering for customers in the region and is benefitting from increased consumer awareness around the sustainability of beverage cartons.

“Beverage cartons are a natural and convenient alternative to plastic bottles that fit within a low carbon, circular economy,” said Elopak CEO Thomas Körmendi. “I am pleased that our presence in the North American market is growing as this allows us to bring our renewable, recyclable cartons into more homes and improve overall packaging sustainability for the region.”

Mr Körmendi added, “I am excited to be attending this year’s Dairy Forum and look forward to working closely with producers and industry leaders to deliver a sector that rises up to the sustainability challenges we all face.”

A recent Life Cycle Analysis study for fresh milk and juice packaging in North America has found that cartons have a 32% smaller carbon footprint than HDPE bottles and 60% smaller than PET[1].

Elopak places a strong emphasis on sustainability and invests heavily in innovations to improve the environmental impact of its packaging solutions. For instance in 2021, the company introduced its Natural Brown Board cartons to the North American market. These cartons are unbleached and use less wood fibers, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint, as well as a rustic, natural finish that stands out on the shelves.

About Elopak

Elopak is a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment. The company’s iconic Pure-Pak cartons are made using renewable, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials, providing a natural and convenient alternative to plastic bottles that fits within a low carbon circular economy.

Founded in Norway in 1957, Elopak was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2021. Today it employs 2,500 people and sells in excess of 14 billion cartons annually across more than 70 countries.

For More Information:

https://www.elopak.com/usa/