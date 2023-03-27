Watson-Marlow Highlights MasoSine Certa Sine and Bredel Pump Solutions For Wine And Grape Applications

Winemaking is a complex process involving the handling of sensitive fluids and slurries with different viscosity levels and particulate sizes. Vintners seeking to expand their productivity or higher efficiency levels without any compromise on product quality can rely on the MasoSine Certa Sine and Bredel range of pump solutions from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS).

Using an advanced sinusoidal design, Certa Sine pumps enable a gentle pumping action ideal for highly viscous fluids. Created specifically with the food and beverages industry in mind, the Certa process pumps come with 3A and FDA certifications and are built to the EHEDG Type EL Aseptic Class I standard.

Certa Sine pumps offer a max flow rate of 1124 GPM under max operating pressures of 217 psi while ensuring a smooth product flow. Many higher shear pump types are not suitable for the movement of wine and fruit juices as they carry the risk of aeration and unwanted oxygenation. Certa Sine pumps eliminate this risk, resulting in a superior quality end product.

A common side effect of the use of centrifugal pumps in wine applications is cavitation, which can affect the dissolved CO2 levels in the fluids. The low-shear, pulse-free movement guaranteed by Certa Sine pumps ensures that CO2 levels inside the fluid remain at optimal levels at all times. These pumps can also handle fluids with suspended particles ranging from 1/2 inch to 4 inches in size.

Another product range from WMFTS with extensive applications in wineries and bottling centers is the Bredel line of peristaltic hose pumps. The line-up includes large-capacity pumps designed to handle heavy slurries with a high density of suspended particles. Peristaltic pumps are the ideal solution for the safe transfer of grape/berry must.

Using a unique, direct coupled technology, Bredel pumps offer a compact footprint – the fruit must is pumped through a secure hose without any seals or contact with internal moving parts, ensuring a gentle transfer and better quality outcomes on the final product. At the same time, industrial-grade suction power – lift capacity of 30 feet – allows for the movement of large quantities of product with high efficiency.

Bredel pumps can achieve flow rates of up to 475 GPM at a maximum operating pressure of 232 psi. The pumps can handle fruit slurries with up to 80% solids in suspension, making them highly effective in large-scale wine and grape applications. Apart from the transfer of must, Bredel pumps are suitable for the transfer of wines between storage tanks and barrels, since they offer accurate and repeatable metering capabilities.

Both Certa Sine and Bredel range of pumps from WMFTS come with the promise of substantial cost savings. Certa pumps offer unparalleled energy efficiencies of up to 50% compared to other pump technologies, with efficiency scaling as the fluid viscosity is increased. Bredel pumps are low-maintenance pumps that don’t require any ancillaries. Both pumps come with dry running and self-priming features, and long maintenance intervals for a low-cost ownership experience.

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fluid management technology and for over 60 years has engineered components and systems for customers in the food processing and handling, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. The company is part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE 100 company.

For More Information:

https://www.wmfts.com/en-us/