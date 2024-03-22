C.A. Fortune Announces Transaction with SRW Agency, Creating a National Powerhouse in Consumer Brand Sales and Marketing

CHICAGO — C.A. Fortune, a privately-held, leading national consumer brand sales and marketing agency, is thrilled to announce its largest transaction to date with SRW, a specialized food and beverage agency known for its award-winning creative, influencer marketing, paid media and public relations expertise. The union of C.A. Fortune and SRW establishes the company as the only national consumer brand sales and marketing agency offering end-to-end solutions: from ensuring product discoverability on both physical and digital shelves, to driving sales across all channels with a suite of creative services, to measuring in-store results with a fully national retail activation team.

“SRW marks a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Tyler Lowell, C.A. Fortune’s CEO and managing partner. “While we’re proud of the work our current marketing team has delivered to date, SRW brings an entirely new level of service and capabilities. Combining SRW’s creative prowess with our comprehensive sales services across every retail trade channel and e-commerce platform in the country, immediately elevates our ability to drive home our vision of connecting our current and future client base directly with the consumer in a massive way.”

The deal results in a now combined over 50-person marketing team, increasing the company’s overall employee count to approximately 600. SRW founders, Charlie Stone and Kate Weidner, will continue to lead the SRW team, with Stone overseeing strategic partnerships & new business development for the combined marketing vertical and Weidner serving as SRW president. Weidner will also assume a prominent role on the C.A. Fortune Executive Leadership Team as C.A.’s chief creative officer. She will report directly to Lowell.

Both firms, headquartered merely a block apart in Chicago’s vibrant West Loop area, will maintain their current offices, including SRW’s satellite office in Boulder, Colorado. This geographical closeness symbolizes the seamless integration and shared vision of both entities to serve clients nationwide with unparalleled expertise.

Reflecting on the growth, Lowell added, “Since the initial acquisition of C.A. Fortune, just over 10 years ago, the organization has evolved from a roughly 10-person specialty-food focused brokerage, in suburban Chicago, to now a national vertically-integrated consumer brand agency, comprising of a client portfolio ranging from emerging brands to category leaders. Similarly, SRW’s journey from a 3-person, founder-led team to a formidable, elite marketing agency working with over 100 clients exemplifies our joint ambition and commitment to excellence.”

Kate Weidner, SRW’s co-founder, expressed enthusiasm about the next chapter, “Joining the C.A. Fortune team empowers us to scale our impact, bringing holistic, data-driven marketing solutions to consumer brands across the nation. We’re excited for the journey ahead and the opportunities this partnership unlocks.”

SRW’s co-founder Charlie Stone, a serial entrepreneur and previous co-founder of Frequency540 (which exited to Leo Burnett) believes the integration will benefit all brands and clients. “With C.A. Fortune, brands fly on to the shelf. With SRW, brands fly off of the shelf. It’s a phenomenal fit,” touted Stone. “With our combined talent and resources, there’s no limit to our continued reach and growth.”

“This transaction not only signifies a major milestone for both C.A. Fortune and SRW,” concluded Lowell. “It also creates a new standard in the industry. Together we offer an efficient, inventive, one-stop sales and marketing solution that will benefit our collective partners”.

About C.A. Fortune

C.A. Fortune is a privately-held, leading full-service national consumer brand sales and marketing agency, serving brands at any stage of their lifecycle. Spanning across all retail trade channels and e-commerce platforms, C.A. Fortune offers a blend of services ranging from brand development and commercial management to marketing and media services. Founded over three decades ago, the company has grown to embody the bridge between brands and consumers, now poised to offer unparalleled support across the consumer journey.

About SRW

SRW is an agency that specializes in creative, influencer marketing, paid media and public relations. Born in Chicago, the company has quickly established itself as a go-to partner for brands looking to make a meaningful impact in the market. With a focus on health, wellness and better-for-you products, SRW has contributed to the success of over 100 clients, including notable brands like Simple Mills and Vital Proteins.