Covers Products: Blood Orange, Lemon Ginger Turmeric, Lemon Lime

Brighter is a line of sparkling beverages that feature raw apple cider vinegar as the hero ingredient. The products are lightly sweetened with maple syrup and have only 20 calories (and 5 grams of sugar) per 8 ounce can.

At launch, Brighter features three flavors, including Lemon Lime, Lemon Ginger Turmeric and Blood Orange. We’d describe the flavor as sweet and tangy, with a hefty note of apple cider vinegar throughout, a medium amount of carbonation, and a medium amount of sweetness.

The majority of the added flavors come from organic fruit oils, with the exception being Lemon Ginger Turmeric, which also has added black pepper and 35 mg of curcumin extract. We think that this approach, which keeps the ingredient list short and straightforward, is a good one both in terms of marketability and quality of flavor.

In the end, all three formulations are quite enjoyable, especially since the base ACV flavor (which uses 20 mg of ACV) is the same across the line. But as is often the case with flavors that are tangy like ACV, we found the spice that you’ll taste in Lemon Ginger Turmeric to be the best of the bunch.

And of course, this drink isn’t just about great taste. On the back of the can, Brighter promotes itself as a digestive aid. They’ve kept this copy pretty simple and will rely on ongoing awareness of apple cider vinegar that is largely being created by existing brands.

On the packaging front, we like the choice of the 8 ounce stubby can. It seems like the perfect portion size for a product of this type and we like that it stands out from the majority of products that are using slim cans.

The can design is clean and to the point. There’s a pattern of outlines that covers the top half of the front panel, with a different color used on each flavor. Below that, there are three lines of text: the brand name, “sparkling ACV tonic,” and the flavor name. There’s also a tiny callout to the left of the logo for “20 cal.”

Our first bit of feedback is on that last element -- we’d love to see a more prominent callout for the caloric content. In addition, we wonder if they’ll need to spell out “apple cider vinegar” or if ACV is sufficient. Beyond that, we wouldn’t change a thing about it.

Overall, we really enjoyed Brighter Sparkling ACV Tonic. It joins a handful of brands that are taking ACV into the sparkling space, doing so with slick packaging and very enjoyable flavor.