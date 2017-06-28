La Colombe Draft Latte

Covers Products: Chai

When it comes to cranking out new products, La Colombe has been on a tear as of late, launching a variety of nitro-based coffee drinks to complement the draft latte that they launched in 2016.

While La Colombe is releasing additional coffee flavors, they’ve also launched their first non-coffee offering: a Chai Draft Latte. This product attempts to do to chai what their draft latte did for coffee: take a high quality, cold-brewed chai and give it that fluffy and light texture of a nitro.

We can’t say that it’s as game changing as nitro coffee might be, although that’s simply because the mass appeal of chai simply isn’t the same as that of coffee. But as far as ready-to-drink chai products go, what La Colombe has created is definitely the best we’ve ever tasted. It’s rich and creamy, with just the right amount of spice from turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and pepper. They’ve sweetened the product with honey and sugar to the tune of 14g of sugars per can, which seems spot on in terms of complementing the tea and spice at its core.

Finally, there’s the nitro. As we mentioned earlier and in other reviews, it gives the product a frothy layer of foam and it gives the product a silky smooth body. This, even more so than the flavor of the chai, is really why you’ll want to drink this product -- and probably come back to it again. They’ve essentially redefined the experience of drinking chai.

On the packaging front, this product uses the same 9 oz. can and associated label design as their other draft latte products. Right off the bat, it is slightly unclear as to whether or not this is a coffee drink as both “latte” and “La Colombe” are synonymous with coffee. To figure this out, you’ll have to turn around the can and examine the ingredients list. If they could figure out a way to make this a bit more clear, we think that would be helpful. Otherwise, we wouldn’t change a thing about it.

All in all, La Colombe has done an exceptional job with this product. We’ll reiterate what we hinted at earlier in that this product probably doesn’t have quite the market potential as their coffee draft lattes, but, as far as chai drinks go, this product is certainly something special.