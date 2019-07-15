Covers Products: Lemon Mint - Herbal Infusion

NITI (or “Nutrition Is Today’s Intelligence”) Daily Detox is a high pressure processed (HPP) detox beverage available in a single SKU that blends lemon, mint, turmeric, and cardamom to create the brand’s sole SKU. Sweetened with maple syrup, NITI features a blend of lemon, mint, turmeric, and cardamom and has 60 calories and 12 grams of sugar per 12 ounce bottle.

On the surface, this product very much looks the part of the premium/cold-pressed juice set and feels like a new version of the many “master cleanse” drinks that we saw during the peak of the HPP juice craze. While there certainly isn’t as much noise and competition in this part of the beverage world as there once was, NITI will certainly face some of the same challenges, including price point and effectively communicating the benefits.

Speaking of benefits, the product calls attention to a variety of functional claims on both the bottle and the company’s web site. These include promoting weight loss, better digestion, pain relief, clearer skin, and “a happy life” (we assume the last one is not meant as a serious function). There’s also mention of liver detoxification. All of these functions are connected to the ingredients, but they don’t quantify the amounts or directly address if what’s in the drink is efficacious.

The result of the above is an interesting juxtaposition of the technical copy and brand name (the acronym is explained right next to the logo on the front of the label) that has been paired with a bright but soft design aesthetic. It looks appealing from afar, but once you give it a close look it’s pretty technical sounding and the brand doesn’t really attempt to tie in the meaning of its name.

But there’s definitely one thing that NITI has going for it: taste. What they’ve created is a modern, sophisticated riff on classic lemonade. The lemon flavor, thanks to the HPP, tastes super fresh, while notes of maple, mint, turmeric and cardamom all hit your palate. Even the level of sweetness is pretty spot on. We really enjoyed the liquid that they’ve created.

Overall, NITI is definitely an attractive product with a polished looking label. However, we think that this product will, especially in a single SKU, experience many of the same challenges that other HPP cleanse beverages have faced in the past.