Pressery Sparkling Drinking Vinegars

Covers Products: Blueberry Lemonade, Lemon Ginger, Strawberry Basil

As you might have picked up from the name, Pressery is a company that got its start making organic cold-pressed juices. Since then, it has expanded into broths, drinkable soups, drinking vinegars, and this product line: sparkling drinking vinegars.

Like the rest of Pressery’s product offerings, these are USDA Organic certified and feature a straightforward list of ingredients. Each product starts off with water, cold-pressed juice (9-14 percent), coconut vinegar, and maple for sweetness.

The three flavors, which include Strawberry Basil, Lemon Ginger, and Blueberry Lemonade, are all really well formulated. Whether it’s the combination of citrus and spice that you’ll find in Lemon Ginger or the more fruit forward formulations of the other two, they’ve picked flavor combinations that pair well with the slight tang of the coconut vinegar. Plus, delivering these in sparkling form, which adds crispness from the carbonation, is a really smart move and should broaden the reach for these products.

On the packaging side of things, they’ve chosen a 12 oz. longneck clear glass bottle with a crown top. This makes it quite intuitive that this is a sparkling beverage. The label format is easy to read and contains all of the key elements. However, we wonder if the arrangement, which lists “drinking vinegar” above the flavor name should be reversed. Also, there are some other notable and marketable elements to this product, including the use of cold-pressed juice, a modest calorie count, and a clean list of ingredients, that aren’t really captured on the front of the label.

Minor suggestions aside, Pressery has done a superb job with this product. And when it comes both still and drinking vinegars that we’ve sampled, Pressery has put itself at the top of the list in terms of both flavor and overall drinkability.