Covers Products: Carrot Ginger, Japanese Sweet Potato, Tomato Basil, Chicken Bone Broth Miso Free, Chicken Bone Broth with Miso, Pumpkin Miso, Spicy Asparagus Leek, Split Pea Chlorophyll , Strawberry Cashew, Zucchini Basil

Soupure is a line of high pressure processed (HPP) drinkable soups that come in a variety of different flavors. The company, which is currently focused on direct to consumer sales through its own e-commerce platform, is building out its lineup with the hopes that a “soup cleanse” will become a viable concept.

For our review, we sampled ten different flavors, which can be divided into three rough groups: classic savory style soups, bone broth, and a single fruit flavored offering that doesn’t really taste much like soup at all. Confusingly, some flavors are designed to be consumed hot, while others are designed to be consumed either hot or cold.

Starting with the savory soups, the products range from more basic formulations such as Tomato Basil and Zucchini Basil to the more adventurous such as Spicy Asparagus Leek and Split Pea Chlorophyll. These products, which are meant to be served hot, are really where the brand shines. Our favorite is the Japanese Sweet Potato, which features Japanese sweet potato, lemongrass, parsnip, and ginger. It delivers a robust level of flavor that is simply in a league above all of their other creations. However, if we’re talking about drinkable soup, this area of their lineup is where the lines blur between beverage and food product. And frankly some of the more basic flavors, such as Tomato Basil, need some help in the seasoning department.

Next, there are the bone broth products. We sampled their two chicken-based offerings (the company also has a beef bone broth product), Chicken Bone Broth with Miso and Chicken Bone Broth without Miso. Unfortunately, we found both to be lacking in the flavor department.

Lastly, there’s the Strawberry Cashew, which is the lone offering that’s flavored with sweet fruit. The product, which also features coconut water and honey, doesn’t really feel like a soup at all. Instead, it drinks like a sweetened nut milk. It’s a nice tasting product, with loads of strawberry flavor and a decent amount of sweetness (11g of sugars per 8 oz. serving). Still, we’re not sure why they put this in their soup lineup.

For the packaging, Soupure utilizes a 16 oz. clear plastic bottle with a clear label that features a one color design using white lettering?. While this is fine, we’re not big fans of the visual treatment of the “O” in “soup.” It makes it difficult to quickly read and doesn’t seem to add anything to lineup.

Furthermore, the naming conventions are inconsistent and, in some cases, confusing. That’s especially true when you consider the descriptor that they’ve placed under each flavor name, which includes functional words like “energize,” adjectives such as “vibrant,” or an actual statement about what’s in the product (“soothe with miso”).

All of this gets us back to two key themes of what Soupure should consider: simplification and polish. As it stands right now, Soupure is broad and, at least in some places, confusing in terms of the use occasion for their various products. While being a cleanse brand means needing products that can be consumed throughout the day, some of these products are better consumed with a spoon and, therefore, their portability is somewhat questionable.

Overall, this is probably the most broad drinkable soup offering that we’ve sampled to date -- and its positioning as a cleanse is also quite unique. While there are definitely some good attributes to Soupure, we feel as though it needs to refine and rein itself in in several areas, including the hot/cold format and number of SKUs.