Ming River and 375 Park Avenue Spirits Join Forces

Brand-building specialist, 375 Park Avenue Spirits, a division of the Sazerac Company, is pleased to announce that it has come to an agreement with Ming River Sichuan Baijiu (Ming River), to act as the US importer for Ming River effective October 1, 2020. Under this agreement, 375 Park Avenue Spirits and Sazerac Company’s Bond and Royal craft division will assume responsibility for all sales and operational functions and will support the brand’s marketing efforts.

“We’re incredibly honored and excited about the opportunity to partner with Ming River in the U.S. Baijiu is the largest Spirits category in the world, over twice the size of Vodka, and while most of that volume is centered in Asia, the United States is now the 4th largest country in the world and poised to possibly overtake the #3 position by year end,” said Jason Schladenhauffen, president and CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits. “We believe this category has just begun its ascension in the U.S. and given Luzhou Laojiao’s international stronghold, feel confident we’ve found the perfect strategic partner to collaborate with in our endeavor to unlock that untapped potential.”

Ming River was created in 2018 as an international partnership with China’s oldest distillery, Luzhou Laojiao. The brand’s foundational mission is to share traditional Chinese distilled spirits with the wider international community. Since initially launching in New York and Berlin, Ming River has entered several new markets in Europe and North America, most notably California, Illinois, Italy and France. In order to continue its expansion while fulfilling its commitment to baijiu category building and education, Ming River sought a partner with a vast network and a proven record of success in various regions.

By this measure 375 Park Avenues Spirits, a division of Sazerac, is a natural choice. Its experience working with brands that exemplify lesser-known categories, such as Yeni Raki and Novo Fogo cachaça, demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to the spirits market, and an enthusiasm for building a diverse drinks portfolio.

“Baijiu has long been the world’s best-selling spirits category based on its popularity in China. Our new partnership will now go a long way toward cementing baijiu’s growing position on the international stage,” says Ming River CEO William Isler. “Sazerac is the perfect partner for growing the baijiu category in the United States, and we are most fortunate to be working with a team whose priorities align so well with our own.”

Ming River will be available from 375 Park Avenue Spirits beginning on October 1st, 2020. Available SKUs include the following: Ming River Sichuan Baijiu 750ml and 50ml.

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in the premium- to luxury-spirit categories and our portfolio includes numerous expressions from leading international producers. Founded as Luctor International, LLC in 1981, 375 Park Avenue Spirits joined the Sazerac Company in early 2015 to act as an independent, yet fully integrated sales and marketing affiliate. The company is known today for creating an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market for renown brands like Van Gogh Vodka from Holland, Sobieski Vodka from Poland, Cutty Sark Blended Scotch, J.P. Wiser’s Canadian Whisky, Paul John Single Malt Whisky from India, Scapegrace Gin from New Zealand, Novo Fogo Cachaca and many others. For more information on 375 Park Avenue Spirits, please visit 375park.com.

