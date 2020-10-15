Pratt Standard Cocktail Company to Release New Old Fashioned Syrup

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. is excited to launch its Old Fashioned syrup on Thursday, Oct. 29. Handmade with real demerara sugar, this 8-ounce product boasts a silky texture and smooth mouthfeel, with bright hints of orange and lemon peel. The finish offers a delicate spiciness and bitterness that creates balance with any whiskey.

“We tested 64 different recipe iterations for this syrup to take the hard work out of making a perfect Old Fashioned cocktail for our customers,” said founder, Tory Pratt. “The botanicals and bittering agents are built into this mix, so that you don’t have to add bitters or citrus peel to make a proper Old Fashioned at home.”

Perfect for the holidays, home bartenders can create an easy, craft Old Fashioned cocktail by simply mixing ice, two ounces of their favorite whiskey, and o.75 ounces of the Old Fashioned syrup. To mix up to 12 batched cocktails, the ratio of the 8-ounce bottle pairs perfectly with a 750mL bottle of whiskey. Just pour over ice and enjoy all week!

Pratt’s Old Fashioned syrup is the latest addition to Tory’s innovative line of pre-Prohibition-inspired syrup products. Founded in 2014, each of Pratt’s hand-crafted syrup is carefully developed to bring people together by making high-quality cocktails easy, while also elevating the at-home drinking experience.

Available online and at select retailers, Pratt Standard produces Ginger, Grenadine, Kola, Tonic and Rich Simple syrups year-round, plus seasonal syrups, including Blackberry Mint, Rosemary Grapefruit and Bitter Lemon available in the spring and summer; and Earl Grey Vanilla and Cranberry Orange available in the fall and winter.

About Pratt Standard Cocktail Co.:

Founded in 2014, Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. is built around authenticity and flavor. Each syrup is carefully developed and hand-crafted, from peeling ginger to personally labeling each bottle. The hope of these pre-Prohibition-style syrups is to bring people together — to create connections over cocktails. Female-founded and D.C.-based Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. produces Ginger, Grenadine, Kola, Tonic and Rich Simple syrups, along with seasonal releases twice a year. Founder Tory Pratt shares her passion and dedication through the syrups and by educating customers about cocktail craft through classes and recipes. Available online and at select retailers. For more information, visit PrattStandard.com.

For More Information:

https://www.prattstandard.com