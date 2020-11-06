Widow Jane Distillery Announces Bourbon to Benefit USBG National Charity Foundation and CORE

Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY – New York City-based Widow Jane Distillery has announced the release of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a limited bottling of its signature 10 year old bourbon specifically created to raise funds to benefit the USBG National Charity Foundation and CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees. The effort intends to support hospitality workers experiencing financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 3,000-bottle release comes amid a resurgence of the virus in states across the country and the drying up of federal relief funds. The brand will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of You’ll Never Walk Alone to COVID-19 relief and guarantees a minimum donation of $50,000, allocated to applicants of both the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, as well to CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees).

You’ll Never Walk Alone is an over-proof, ‘distiller’s choice’ bottling of Widow Jane 10 Year bourbon bottled at 100 proof versus the whiskey’s standard 91 proof – marking the first time the brand’s signature bourbon has been made available at a different proof. It comes packaged with an enhanced label noting the relief effort and a label cut-out with the phrase “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a direct message of support from the brand to bartenders in the United States.

Said Widow Jane Distillery President and Head Distiller & Blender Lisa Wicker, “As the pandemic lingers on into the Fall, it’s clear that the need for economic support among hospitality professionals remains high. At Widow Jane, our bartender and bar community are an important part of our frontline. We want them to know they are missed, that we are there for them and that ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.”

Alongside the release of the special “distiller’s choice,” Widow Jane will share through its social media channels bartenders’ stories from the pandemic, highlighting the struggles they’ve endured, challenges they’ve overcome, and the ways in which they’ve persevered through it all. The campaign will feature in the first half of November and will include bartenders from New York City, Miami, and Washington, D.C. among others.

550 cases, or 3,300 bottles are available in CA, Washington D.C., FL, IL, NY & TX.

