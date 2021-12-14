FUJI Single Grain Flagship Blend And FUJI Whisky World Blend Are Both Now Available In US

New York, N.Y. – Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners (‘DVWP’) announced the U.S. debut of FUJI Whisky, the acclaimed and remarkable grain, and blended whiskies from Japan. Launching in the U.S. for the first time in the brand’s history, FUJI Single Grain Whiskey the brands flagship blend ($94.99) and FUJI Whisky World Blend ($59.99) are now available at select establishments nationwide on and off premise.

Mt. Fuji Distillery was established in 1973 to bring the best of Japanese craftsmanship to life while employing Scottish, American, and Canadian whisk(e)y making methods under a single roof, an amalgamation that celebrates whiskey’s worldwide heritage. Named after one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks, Mt. Fuji Distillery is situated just miles from the peak of Mt. Fuji and is one of the whiskies in the world to use the mountain’s snowmelt in its production. The snowmelt’s 50-year journey from Mt. Fuji’s peak to the depths of an underground aquifer to the distillery results in a uniquely clear, pristine, and soft water that is the foundation for FUJI’s distinctive whisky expressions.

Master Blender Jota Tanaka refers to it as the “precious gift.” Tanaka is an Icon of Whisky Award Winner 2017, with 30 years of experience in the industry both in Japan and the U.S. and is only the second Master Blender in Mt. Fuji Distillery’s 48-year history.

“It’s an honor for us to introduce FUJI Whisky to the U.S. market and share such an exceptional range of whiskies that represent the culmination of about 50 years of distillery experience in Japan,” says Steve Myers, Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners’ Managing Director of North America. “We believe in celebrating the distinctive attributes that place of origin can impart on flavor profile and style, and no other source of Japanese water is more pure or iconic than the glacial snowmelt coming from Japan’s Mt. Fuji itself. I’m excited for whiskey enthusiasts in the U.S. to now have access to these special whiskies which have never before been available outside of Japan except France.”

The FUJI Single Grain Whiskey is a blend of three different grain whiskeys, each distilled in three different methods, each possessing its own unique flavor profile. The American features a more heavy, rich, floral fruity style; the Canadian type is medium, luscious, and delicately fruity; and the Scotch type is known for its lighter, soft, yet compelling qualities. This results in a delicately fruity whiskey that is both mellow and multi-layered in profile.

The FUJI Whisky expression showcases malt and grain whiskies, including three different types of grain whiskey, creating a flavorful, complex, and perfectly balanced liquid. FUJI Whisky is very flavorful, multi-layered, complex and perfectly balanced because of the various types of whiskies that are blended. The expression is a blend of Japanese and Scotch whiskies.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners in debuting Mt. Fuji Distillery’s global rebranding here in the United States. The quality of the whisky, team and packaging are best of class,” says Richard Driscoll, Winebow Fine Wine and Spirits’ Executive Vice President of Spirts. “We at Winebow believe the Spirits of Japan is the next exciting frontier, like Tequila was a decade ago.”

Mt. Fuji Distillery has a long history of awards and accolades and is considered a leader in Japanese Grain Whisky. The FUJI brand has a remarkable pedigree that includes: the 2020 Trophy from the International Spirits Challenge; World’s Best Grain & Gold at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards; and World Whiskies Awards’ “World Best Grain” four times in five years.

For more details about FUJI Whisky please visit fujiwhisky.com and where to find both expressions at retail and in restaurants, visit findfuji.com.

ABOUT FUJI WHISKY

ABOUT DISTINGUISHED VINEYARDS & WINE PARTNERS

Formed in 2008, Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners is a dynamic mid-size wine company that includes a collection of iconic wineries from some of the world’s most prestigious wine regions. Recognized as benchmarks for their appellations, the Distinguished Vineyards portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Argyle Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, MacRostie Winery and Vineyards in Sonoma County, Markham Vineyards and TEXTBOOK in Napa Valley, as well as Wither Hills in New Zealand. Dedicated to excellence, social equity and sustainability, Distinguished Vineyards includes more than 1,000 acres of sustainably certified estate vineyards. Wither Hills holds Sustainable Winegrowing NZ accreditation, and its estate vineyards are certified organic by BioGro NZ, Argyle in Oregon is LIVE Certified, MacRostie is Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing, and Markham Vineyards is certified both Napa Green and Fish Friendly Farming. For more information, visit dvwinepartners.com.

For More Information:

