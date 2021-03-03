Kinky Beverages Reimagines a ‘90s Favorite with the Launch of its Fruit Punch

KINKY® Beverages is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its line of vodka-based liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails – Kinky Fruit Punch!

A juicy fusion of cherry, pineapple and orange, the flavor comes in both a liqueur made with super premium vodka and a ready-to-drink cocktail.

Now celebrating 10 years, Kinky Beverages has been on a mission to stand out in the liqueur and cordials category with its colorful and unique fruit fusions. Each flavor brings a different experience to consumers, from welcoming the unexpected with the original Kinky Pink (mango, blood orange and passion fruit), to escaping the everyday with Kinky Aloha (coconut, pineapple and lime).

“Creating products that bring some fun to the lives of our Kinky Squad is our top priority,” said Kelly Tomek, Kinky Beverages Brand Manager at Prestige Beverage Group. “With this latest flavor, our goal is to bring nostalgia to our fans with the taste of the ‘90s. Simply pour Fruit Punch on ice, mix with sparkling water to make it bubbly or add as a fruity twist to your favorite cocktail – my favorite is making a Kinky Bahama Mama.”

Kinky Bahama Mama

1 oz. Kinky Fruit Punch

.5 oz Kinky Aloha

1 oz. dark rum

2 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. orange juice

.5 oz. fresh lime juice

Mix all ingredients in a tall glass over ice. Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.

With 17% ABV for the liqueur 5% ABV for the cocktails, Kinky Fruit Punch is a tasty low alcohol imbibing option, however and whenever you choose to drink it.

“Kinky’s always been a brand that puts flavor first,” said Scott Schilling, General Manager and CMO at Prestige Beverage Group. “I believe our products taste better than anything out there on the market today—and Fruit Punch is no exception. It’s a throwback ‘90s party in your mouth!”

Kinky Fruit Punch is available nationwide with the suggested retail price of $19.99 for 750mL Liqueur and $8.99 for a 6-pack of Cocktails.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Joia Spirit and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit prestigebevgroup.com.

